After C Joseph Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu CM, his party leader T Selvam said the 'entire state is celebrating'. Vijay promised a transparent government, a white paper on finances, and accused the previous DMK government of emptying the treasury.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader T Selvam on Sunday said the "entire Tamil Nadu is celebrating" after C Joseph Vijay took oath as Chief Minister, and announced that the new government would release a white paper on the state's financial status. While speaking to ANI, Selvam said, "The entire Tamil Nadu is celebrating. He was very frank and very practical. He is going to release the white paper. For the first time, this is going to happen in Tamil Nadu. Everyone will be able to see the status of the state for the first time..."

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His remarks come after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Sunday promised to release a "white paper" related to the finances of the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government in the state.

According to Stanford Law School, a white paper is an authoritative report or guide that often addresses issues and how to solve them. The term comes from government practices where documents were colour-coded, with white papers intended for public distribution. Today, white papers are used in politics and business, as well as in technical fields, to inform readers and help people make decisions.

CM Vijay Vows 'Transparent Government'

In his first speech after being sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM, Vijay expressed his will to run a "transparent government", noting that he would perform all actions "openly." He also accused the previous DMK government of emptying the state's treasury.

"After reviewing everything, I intend to release a white paper to the people. I want my government to be a transparent government. That is the very first thing I want to do. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, if I need to meet someone, I will not do it secretly or behind closed doors. Whatever I do, I will do openly and transparently. I request all of you to give me some time. I will gradually fulfil everything I have promised and will sincerely strive to implement them. This is your government. I will ensure strict safety for women," CM Vijay said.

Pointing out the 'poor financials' of the state, while blaming DMK, Vijay continued, "Today, the condition in which our Tamil Nadu government has been left is something I have seen for myself. The last government has gone out after borrowing debts of more than Rs 10 lakh crore; the treasury has been completely emptied before they left office. It is in such a situation that we have taken charge. I am not saying this for effect; only after going inside and seeing things firsthand can one understand what is there and what is not."

He further vowed not to use "people's money", emphasising that his primary focus would be to improve education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. "Even if some people humiliate me, whether they are friends or enemies, all 8 crore people are still my people. My heart tells me that I must give complete attention to education, roads, drinking water facilities, and other essential services. As I said before, I will not touch even a single paisa of the people's money," he said.

First Actions and Political Background

The TVK chief also signed the first set of documents after taking the oath of Tamil Nadu CM, which gave nod to 200 units of free power supply and Special Task Forces to tackle drugs and ensure women's safety. He also thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam.

Vijay, often referred to as the 'Thalapathy', showed a crowd-pulling ability in the election rallies, which many compared to actor-turned-politician and former CM MG Ramachandran. While Tamil Nadu has had a long history of actors entering and conquering politics, the State awaited another star to step up in the line after Captain Vijayakanth.

He has also embraced his Christian identity while being outspoken about secular politics. Although the TVK was launched in 2024, he has been looked at as a social worker and has not been apolitical, given his films, which dealt with drug menace, corruption and other socio-political issues.

While there has been speculation of him entering politics since 2009, Vijay has involved himself in social work. In the 2026 elections, he won two seats, Perambur and Trichy East, and will resign from one. (ANI)