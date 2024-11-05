Yogi govt's green vision for Maha Kumbh 2025: 2.71 lakh saplings to be planted across Prayagraj

Under the guidance of the Yogi government, all departments of the Kumbh Mela administration are working together to create a grand, clean, and green atmosphere for the Mahakumbh by keeping areas free of polythene, and developing green zones all over.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's clear directives to position Prayagraj as a model of cleanliness for Mahakumbh 2025, extensive collaborative efforts are underway to make the event a benchmark in environmental protection. In alignment with this vision, the Forest Department, Municipal Corporation, and Prayagraj Development Authority are running a mega plantation drive across the region. Under the campaign, 2 lakh 71 thousand saplings are being planted, to enhance the green cover.

Divisional Forest Officer Arvind Kumar from Prayagraj informed that the Forest Department plans to plant 1.49 lakh saplings as part of this campaign, with a budget of Rs 29 crore. This includes planting 87,000 saplings on 20 hectares in Saraswati Hitech City, focusing on the vegetable block with a mix of small and large plants.

The Forest Department is also planting saplings along the roads throughout the district. Intensive planting is being done on 18 main roads leading into the city, with 50,000 saplings of trees like Kadamba, Neem, and Amaltash being planted along both sides.

Additionally, the Forest Department is planting saplings in some areas within the city. The Municipal Corporation Prayagraj and Prayagraj Development Authority are responsible for creating green belts in the city, with this work expected to be completed by the end of November.

