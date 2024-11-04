Prayagraj prepares for Maha Kumbh 2025: Temple renovations set for completion by November

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are advancing as temple renovations in Prayagraj are near completion. With the Yogi Adityanath government’s push, the Tourism Department, Smart City initiative, and Prayagraj Development Authority are finalizing key projects, ensuring a memorable experience for millions of expected devotees.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are nearing a significant milestone as the Yogi Adityanath-led government pushes forward with extensive temple renovation projects. With work set to wrap up this month, historic temples across Prayagraj will be ready to welcome millions of devotees arriving for the grand religious event.

In a recent Mahakumbh review meeting, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasized the need for timely completion of these projects. Following their directives, three main bodies—the Tourism Department, Smart City initiative, and Prayagraj Development Authority—have synchronized efforts to ensure seamless execution of the work.

The Tourism Department is overseeing 15 temple corridor and restoration projects, with 14 scheduled for completion by November 15, and the final one by November 30. Significant projects include the Bhardwaj Corridor, Mankameshwar Temple Corridor, Dwadash Madhav Temple, Padilla Mahadev Temple, and Alop Shankari Temple. 

The Smart City initiative has three major undertakings—the Akshayavat Corridor, Saraswati Koop Corridor, and Patalpuri Corridor—all set to finish by mid-November. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj Development Authority is working on the Nagvasuki Temple, slated for completion by November 30, and the Hanuman Temple Corridor, targeted for December 10.

Vivek Chaturvedi, Additional Mela Officer for Mahakumbh, shared, “Preparations are progressing rapidly, with a strong focus on ensuring a comfortable and memorable experience for all devotees.”

As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, millions are expected to visit Prayagraj’s sacred Sangam and temples, celebrating their devotion to the Sanatan faith. The city’s revitalized temple corridors are set to offer an enriched spiritual journey to the visiting pilgrims.

