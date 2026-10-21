Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said Rashtriya Ekta Diwas in Gujarat on Oct 31 will celebrate the end of Naxalism. A parade before PM Modi and participation by 5,000 people from 126 formerly affected districts will mark the occasion.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Wednesday said the celebration of the end of Naxalism would be a key focus of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to be held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat on October 31. He said personnel from all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces would march before Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the parade.

“At the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026, the first and foremost thing is the celebration of the end of Naxalism. All the CAPFs and the State Police forces will march before PM Modi during the parade,” Mohan said.

5,000 People from Naxal-Affected Districts to Attend

He added that over 5,000 people from 126 districts previously affected by armed Naxalism would be present on the occasion, including 2000 artisans who will recreate live performances depicting the period when Naxalism was rampant.

"The National School of Drama will present a performance featuring an array of 2,000 artists, all drawn from the 126 districts in the country that, at some point or another, witnessed the menace of armed Naxalism. Through their dramatic performance, these 2,000 artists will present live examples or recreate what they actually went through when armed Naxalism was rampant and their lives and properties were threatened day in and day out by militants belonging to Naxal elements."

"Around 5,000 people from 126 districts will be invited to the event from various districts on this occasion. These 5,000 people are from those districts where Naxalism was rampant at the time,” he added.

Annual Event Since 2019

Home Secretary also informed that Rashtriya Ekta Diwas began in 2019 in Ekta Nagar, formerly known as Kevadia. Since then, a parade, cultural events and other performances have been organised regularly every year, and the Prime Minister attends each of these events.