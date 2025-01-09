Encounter underway between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Security forces and Naxalites engage in encounter in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh. Joint police operation aims to curb Naxalite activities in the region, with searches ongoing.

Encounter underway between security forces and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Sukma dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 12:18 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 12:18 PM IST

Raipur: An encounter has broken out between Naxalites and security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh. According to Sukma SP Kiran Chavan, the ongoing operation is at the forest area in Sukma-Bijapur border.

The operation is carried out by a joint police party comprising Sukma DRG, STF, and Cobra teams in the heart of Maoist-affected areas. The operation began early this morning, with security forces engaging in intermittent exchanges of fire with Naxalites. As the situation unfolds, security forces are conducting thorough searches in and around the encounter site.

This operation is part of the ongoing efforts to curb Naxalite activities in the region, which has seen increased violence and terrorism in recent years. 

On Monday (Jan 6), Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device, killing eight District Reserve Guards (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver in Bijapur. The incident occurred near Ambeli village under Kutru police station as the security personnel returned from an anti-Naxalite operation in the area.

According to Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, the DRG, a specialized unit of the state police, had conducted the operation earlier in the day. The personnel were returning in their Scorpio vehicle when the Naxals blew it up.

This devastating incident is the biggest Naxalite strike on security personnel in the last two years. "This is the biggest strike on security personnel by Naxalites in the last two years," an official said. A similar attack occurred in neighbouring Dantewada district on April 26, 2023, claiming the lives of 10 police personnel and a civilian driver.

