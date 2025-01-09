Union Budget 2025: Modi govt plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests

This development comes after years of efforts to modernise India's tax laws. In July 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a comprehensive review of the tax legislation would be completed within six months.

Union Budget 2025: Modi government plans overhaul of Income Tax filing rules, report suggests AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:32 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

The central government is gearing up to simplify its income tax filing rules, aiming to make the process more user-friendly and reduce disputes that have accumulated to over $120 billion in the past decade. This long-awaited overhaul of the Income-tax Act of 1961 is expected to ease compliance for taxpayers while modernising the system.

According to various reports, the proposed changes are in the final stages of drafting and are expected to be released for public consultation by mid-January 2025. The revamped legislation will likely be included in the Union Budget 2025, scheduled to be presented in early February. These reforms are focused on simplifying language and rationalising information through formulas and tables, rather than altering tax rates or policies.

RBI's new rule: Depositing over Rs 10 Lakh in savings accounts? Here's what you could face

This development comes after years of efforts to modernise India's tax laws. In July 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that a comprehensive review of the tax legislation would be completed within six months. The primary goal is to reduce bureaucratic hurdles and boost compliance.

India's tax disputes have surged to Rs 10.5 trillion ($123 billion) as of the fiscal year ending March 2023. These disputes highlight the pressing need for a streamlined system to mitigate complexities and encourage smoother interactions between taxpayers and authorities.

HMPV in India: Does your health insurance cover hospitalisation and treatment?

The new system promises a simpler and more transparent approach to tax filing. Key changes under discussion include:

  • Replacing complex income computation structures with easy-to-use formulas.
  • Standardising the definition of the tax year by replacing the existing distinction between the assessment year and the financial year.
  • Introducing tabular formats for taxpayers in similar categories to enhance understanding.
  • Reducing the number of supplementary forms required during tax filing and ensuring these are accessible online.
For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react snt

'Dear Idli Chutney No Sambhar': Bizarre email sent to GATE aspirants goes viral, netizens react

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange shk

UP SHOCKER! Woman raped by husband's friends as he watches video from Saudi Arabia, gets money in exchange

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested snt

Maharashtra SHOCKER! Thane man stabs brother to death over Rs 500 dispute, arrested

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10 to 12 degrees in coming days vkp

Cold wave to strike Bengaluru? IMD warns temperature likely to drop to 10-12°C in coming days

Mahakumbh 2025: Robust security and infrastructure ready at 12 km Sangam stretch ahead of CM Yogi's visit

Mahakumbh 2025: Robust security and infrastructure ready at 12 km Sangam stretch ahead of CM Yogi's visit

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana- Interesting facts NTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: How Aghoris perform shamshan sadhana-Interesting fact

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man kills wife, daughter & niece, goes to cops with blood-stained machete, surrenders

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe? gcw

Jio missed call scam exposed! What is it? How to stay safe?

Dhirubhai Ambani International School Menu Star Kids Diet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shahrukh Khan Children

Dhirubhai Ambani School's FOOD Menu: What star kids eat in school

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil NTI

GOAT, Vettaiyaan to Amaran: 12 Pongal special movies to be aired on Sun TV, Vijay TV and Zee Tamil

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon