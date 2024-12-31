Empowering private space : NGEs ride on IN-SPACe back in PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission

10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3 (a flame burst erupts from the rocket base)-2-1-Zero! We watch in awe the stunning liftoff of ISRO’s PSLV-C60/SpaDEx Mission in the presence of Poojya Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji at Sriharikota at 10.00 pm on a cold December 30 night following

successful ignition of all stages!

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe)—an independent agency under the Department of Space that supports private companies in carrying out space-related activities—announced on Tuesday (December 31, 2024) that it had successfully helped private companies and non-government entities (NGEs) set up, and operate, 10 payloads in space. IN-SPACe shared this information as reported by media sources.

These payloads—part of the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM-4) module—were launched as part of ISRO’s PSLV-C60/SpaDEx mission from Sriharikota at 10.00 pm on December 30. The Monday mission conducted scientific experiments in space at an altitude of 350 km and at a 55° angle. It used the PS4 stage of the rocket, which had already completed its main job and repurposed it as POEM-4.

Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji Inspires

The launch at Sriharikota at Sriharikota on Monday was graced by the presence of Poojya Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, whose steadfast support and inspiration were instrumental in the development of the BGS-ARPIT payload. Accompanying Swamiji were SJCIT Principal Dr GT Raju, project mentor Mr Sreehari Harthi, and around 12 students from departments of ECE, ASE and CSE worked on the project. The students were thrilled and deeply encouraged by Swamiji’s presence, which served as a great source of motivation for them.

Swamiji was warmly received by ISRO Chairman S Somanath. Former ISRO Chairman Shri Kiran Kumar was also present and interacted briefly with Swamiji during the occasion. Rajesh Kalra, Executive Chairman of Asia News Network, also attended to witness this significant event.

What Is this Platform POEM?

POEM is a creative platform that gives a new purpose to the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket. After completing its main mission, this stage is reused as an experimental module in orbit, allowing for additional scientific activities. It carries out science and technology experiments while orbiting Earth. POEM is equipped with important features, such as power supply, communication systems and command support that make it easy to run experiments on board.

By using existing resources, POEM provides a quick and affordable way to support various research activities. POEM is a smart solution by ISRO that helps Indian start-ups, colleges and research groups test their space technologies without needing to launch full satellites. By providing access to this platform, they make it easier for more organizations to participate in the space sector.

IN-SPACe’s goal is to create opportunities for partnerships and support the growth of India’s private space industry alongside advancements in space technology. “Missions such as this play a key role in helping NGEs test, and prepare, their equipment for space, boosting their ability to launch satellites in future,” said Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, in a statement to the media.

Karnataka Payloads Shining

A total of 24 POEM-4 payloads were launched on the PSLV-C60 SpaDEx mission to support various scientific and technological projects.

Of these, 10 payloads came from NGEs, with four of them from Karnataka. These include the BGS Amateur Radio Payload for Information Transmission (ARPIT) from Adichunchanagiri Mutt, SJC Institute of Technology, Chickballapur; RVSat-1 payload from RV College of Engineering, Bengaluru; and RUDRA 1.0 HPGP from Bellatrix Aerospace, a Bengaluru startup; and GLX-SQ payload from GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited.

BGS ARPIT Payload by SJCIT

The BGS ARPIT payload was developed by the SJC Institute of Technology (SJCIT) in Chickballapur, which is managed by the Sri Adichunchanagiri Shikshana Trust. The institute operates under the blessings of Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr Balagangadharanatha Maha Swamiji and the guidance of Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Maha Swamiji.

This payload is a multimode message transmitter that can send audio, text and image messages from a satellite to the ground using FM modulation and the VHF band. According to the space agency, it is designed to offer amateur radio satellite services worldwide.

The RUDRA 1.0 HPGP Payload

RUDRA 1.0 HPGP, developed by space startup Bellatrix Aerospace Pvt. Ltd, aims to showcase a high-performance eco-friendly propulsion system. Its main goals are to demonstrate steady thruster firing—continuous and stable engine operation—for at least 50 seconds and study the thermal behavior—or how the system handles and distributes heat—of the propulsion system during operation.

GalaxEye’s GLX-SQ Payload

The GLX-SQ payload, created by GalaxEye Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd, is designed to test how Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) images are created, captured and processed in space. SAR technology allows satellites to take detailed images of Earth’s surface, even through clouds or in the dark, by using radar signals instead of regular cameras. This test helps ensure that the technology works well in space conditions.

More on the RVSat-1 Payload

The RVSat-1 payload, developed by RV College of Engineering, is designed to study how a gut bacterium, called ‘Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron’ grows in space. It will track the growth of this bacterium under space conditions, with the addition of prebiotics—or compounds that promote the growth of beneficial bacteria—and compare the results to how it grows on Earth. This experiment will provide important insights into how the human body functions in space and help improve astronaut health and well-being during long space missions.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

