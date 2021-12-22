Did Nora Fatehi's BMW gifted by Sukesh Chandrasekhar meet with an accident? Read this

Actress Nora Fatehi's car met with an accident after her driver hit an autorickshaw in Mumbai, read on

Actress Nora Fatehi is currently in the news because of the ongoing multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200 extortion case. The latest report suggests that Nora Fatehi will appear as a prosecution witness in the case.

Nora Fatehi has been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) many times in Sukesh's extortion case. According to reports, she had received many expensive gifts like Gucci/ LV bags, iPhones and BMW. Reports suggest that Nora was in touch with Sukesh's wife Leena because of some events in Chennai where she performed.



Last week, Nora Fatehi's WhatsApp chat was released where Chadrashekhar had asked her if she likes a Range Rover car. To this, Nora answered, “Yes, it’s a nice rough use car. It’s cute, it’s a statement car." He then answered, “I will show you more options." Also Read: 'Sukesh Chandrasekhar gifted jewellery worth crores, Mini Cooper to Jacqueline; BMW, iPhone for Nora Fatehi'

Image: Guru Randhawa, Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Now we learned that Nora's car met when she was at her song Dance Meri Rani launch with singer Guru Randhawa last evening. Nora was busy with her video launch when her car met with an accident hitting an auto driver.



According to media reports, the accident occurred around 7 or 7.30 pm. Nora was very lucky that she was not in the car. Later Nora's driver was pulled off by his collar by the spectators on the road here to repay The driver couldn't do much as he was guilty and scared with the accident. Also Read: Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the conman who made Tihar jail his extortion den