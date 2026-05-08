Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde congratulated Suvendu Adhikari on being elected West Bengal CM. Fadnavis called it an "emotional moment," while Shinde praised the coming "double-engine government."

Maharashtra Leaders Congratulate Adhikari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday extended a warm greeting to West Bengal CM-elect Suvendu Adhikari, saying that the formation of government in the land of former politician and activist, Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, is an emotional moment for all the activists. "This is an emotional moment for activists like me. Our government is being formed in Syama Prasad Mookerjee's state. It was painful when people used to ask us why we were not getting elected in Bengal. Congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari. His swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow. This is a happy and new beginning in Bengal," he said.

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also congratulated Adhikari, saying that the double-engine government will bring development, opportunities, law and order in West Bengal. "People have expressed confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and therefore, people here want development. Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid close attention to this area, and he completely stopped the rigging that was prevalent in the elections, maintained law and order situations, and people voted fearlessly. The double-engine government will now run, and development will take place here. The youth here will get employment, and law and order will be strengthened. I congratulate Suvendu Adhikari, who is going to become the Chief Minister tomorrow and will work there to accelerate development under PM Modi's leadership," he said.

Adhikari Elected BJP Legislative Party Leader

Adhikari was elected the BJP Legislative Party Leader for the party in West Bengal, paving the way for him to become the first BJP Chief Minister in the history of the state. The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata on Friday.

"I announce the name of Suvendu Adhikari elected as Leader of West Bengal BJP Legislative Party," Shah, the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader in West Bengal, said. Adhikari is scheduled to take the oath on Saturday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. (ANI)