In Kurseong, West Bengal, forest officials successfully rescued an elephant calf and its mother after they fell into a water tank. However, the two became separated during the rescue operation. Dedicated forest staff tracked the mother for seven hours to ensure a successful reunion.

A heartwarming wildlife rescue video from West Bengal is winning hearts online after an elephant calf was reunited with its mother following seven hours of separation. The emotional reunion took place in Kurseong, where forest staff worked tirelessly to track down the mother elephant after the pair were rescued from a water tank.

The incident came to light after Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of the reunion on social media on October 25. According to Kaswan, the mother elephant and her calf had fallen into a water tank. Although forest personnel managed to rescue both animals, the calf became separated from its mother during the operation.

The Kurseong forest division team then began tracking the mother, determined to reunite the pair. After seven hours of searching, their efforts finally paid off.

In the video, forest staff can be seen carefully releasing the young elephant into the wild. As the calf starts walking towards the forest, an adult elephant emerges from the dense greenery. The animal briefly retreats before returning with the rest of the herd. The mother then approaches her calf and takes it along, bringing an end to their prolonged separation.

Sharing the clip, Kaswan praised the forest personnel for their dedication and the successful reunion.

Watch the viral video here:

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“What a beautiful video. A mother and calf fell into a water tank. Both were rescued but during rescue the calf got separated from mother. Kurseong division staff brilliantly tracked the mother. It took 7 hours but they reunited them. Reaction of mother in last !! Gods work,” he wrote.

The video has drawn warm reactions from social media users, many of whom praised the forest team for going beyond the initial rescue to ensure the calf could return to its mother.

One user commented, “In a world where so much is going wrong, videos of such efforts warm the heart and brighten the day. Thank you sir and to the rescue workers.”

Another wrote, “The reunion of the calf with the herd is the most emotive part of the Video. For foresters it could be their normal/routine work. But the emotive and symbiotic appeals crosses the border of Man & Animal divide. Jai Ho Karseong Div Foresters.”

A third user remarked, “It really was moving; compared to Humans they looked more family centric and care for each other.”

Another viewer added, “Magnificent. Beautiful. The entire herd came out to greet the little one after its mother created an alarm.”

The touching incident highlights the importance of wildlife rescue efforts that prioritise family bonds and the safe return of young animals to their herds. The forest staff's persistence ensured that the operation ended with a reunion rather than a separation.