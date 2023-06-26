Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Atishi, the Minister of Power in Delhi, clarified that the tariff increase would not impact consumers who receive free electricity up to 200 units. However, other consumers would be subject to an additional surcharge of 8 percent. The issue has now triggered a war of words between the AAP and BJP

    Electricity to get costlier in Delhi, power bills set to rise by 8 per cent
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 7:07 PM IST

    The electricity regulatory authority in Delhi has approved an increase in power tariffs within the city. Users consuming more than 200 units will experience an average additional surcharge of around 8 per cent, while tariffs for users consuming less than 200 units per month will remain unchanged. Atishi, Delhi's Power Minister, stated that consumers receiving free electricity up to 200 units will not be affected by the tariff hike, but other consumers will have to pay an additional 8 per cent surcharge.

    BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) has been authorized to impose a 9.42 per cent increase above the existing rates, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) 6.39 per cent, and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) 2 per cent. These adjustments were requested by the companies through petitions seeking a tariff hike. Minister Atishi also criticized the central government for escalating the prices of coal, which is a crucial component in power production.

    "The rise in electricity tariffs in Delhi is solely due to the mismanagement of the central government and the increasing prices of coal blocks. There is no shortage of coal mines in India, so why are coal prices rising? Why are electricity producers compelled to purchase coal at higher rates?" she questioned.

    The Power Purchase Adjustment Cost (PPAC) is revised every three months and can fluctuate based on the prevailing fuel prices, including coal and gas used in power generation.

    "The increase in electricity prices is a result of the central government's mismanagement, as coal has become expensive and an artificial shortage has arisen for the first time. We will be forced to import 10 per cent of our coal, which costs Rs 25,000/tonne, making it 10 times more expensive than Indian coal," she added.

    Harish Khurana, the BJP's Delhi unit spokesperson, attributed the tariff hike to a "nexus" between the power distribution companies and the AAP government.

    "The AAP shamelessly claims that the PPAC increases during summer and decreases in winter every year. The reality is that the PPAC was increased from 16 per cent to 22 per cent last year, and it has been hiked once again," Khurana alleged.

    In Delhi, residents receive free electricity for monthly consumption of up to 200 units, while those consuming 201-400 units receive a 50 per cent subsidy.

