Electricity subsidy from October 1 to only those who ask for it, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, stated on Thursday that the national capital's power subsidy will be available only to those who request it beginning October 1. "Whether they want it or not, people will be offered an option," he stated.

The Delhi chief minister furthr added that cheap electricity will now be made optional in Delhi. “That is, if a power consumer wants electricity subsidy, then he will get free or subsidised electricity from now,” he added.

The AAP administration in Delhi distributes 200 units of free power every month. The Kejriwal-led AAP government had set aside Rs 3,340 crore for the electricity industry in the fiscal year 2022-23 for its Special Electricity Subsidy Scheme. Consumers in Delhi now have "zero power bills" up to 200 kilowatt-hours of electricity

The news comes as the national capital's coal storage is running low, prompting the state administration to issue a warning about sending power to Delhi. State Power Minister Satyendar Jain recently wrote to Union Power Minister R K Singh, informing him of low coal stock at several thermal plants supplying power to Delhi, and urging the Centre to guarantee enough coal availability for uninterrupted power supply in the capital.

Meanwhile, Singh reacted, claiming that the Delhi administration was "misleading" the people about the capital's electrical condition. He also mentioned the availability of coal at other units. Jain reacted on Wednesday, claiming that the coal stock estimates included in Singh's April 28 letter were obtained from the Centre's website, the National Power Portal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also said the Delhi cabinet has passed the ‘Delhi Startup Policy’ which will also help Delhi youth run a business with the help of financial assistance provided by the city government.

