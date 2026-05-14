The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Punjab will start on June 25. Booth Level Officers will conduct door-to-door visits until July 24, covering over 2.14 crore voters to distribute and collect enumeration forms.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will begin in Punjab from June 25, during which Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will carry out door-to-door distribution and collection of enumeration forms across the state.

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Speaking to ANI, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Anindita Mitra on Thursday said Booth Level Officers (BLO) will conduct the exercise till July 24, covering all registered voters in the state.

"In SIR, the distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will begin from June 25th until July 24th. Our BLOs will visit the homes of all our voters, over 2 crore 14 lakhs of whom are on the 2025 voter list, and will share the enumeration forms with them, brief them on how to fill them out, and then collect them," Mitra said.

She further said voters may need basic identification documents during the process. "The documents we may need include any government-issued ID card. The Aadhaar card establishes your identity, not your residency or citizenship." she said.

Nationwide Electoral Roll Revision

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner.

According to the press note issued by the Commission, the exercise has been planned in coordination with the ongoing house listing component of the Census to ensure optimal use of field machinery.

It further stated that the revision will cover the entire country under Phase-III, except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where the schedule will be announced separately. "After considering the completion of Phase-Il of the Census in these three State/UTs and due consideration of the weather in the upper reaches/ snow bound areas, SIR schedule for these three State/UTs will be announced later," it added.

The poll body said that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOS) will carry out house-to-house verification work, supported by 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

The ECI emphasised that the exercise is participatory and involves all stakeholders, including electors, political parties and election officials. It also urged political parties to appoint BLAs for each polling booth to ensure full participation and transparency in the process. "ECI requests all political parties to appoint BLAs for each Polling Booth, in order to ensure full participation of political parties so that SIR is conducted with complete transparency and full participation of political parties," it said.

The Commission further said that in the earlier two phases of SIR, covering 13 States and UTs, over 59 crore electors were covered with the participation of more than 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs.

Detailed Schedule for Punjab

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule has been outlined for multiple States and Union Territories with clearly defined timelines for each stage of the electoral roll process. For Punjab, the qualifying date is October 1, 2026. The preparation phase will be conducted from June 15, 2026, to June 24, 2026, followed by BLO visits from June 25, 2026, to July 24, 2026. Rationalisation will be completed by July 24, 2026. The draft roll will be published on July 31, 2026, with claims and objections open from July 31, 2026, to August 30, 2026. The notice phase and disposal will continue from July 31, 2026, to September 28, 2026, and the final roll will be published on October 1, 2026. (ANI)