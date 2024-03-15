Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Electoral bonds data shows how ED, CBI, I-T dept were misused: Congress

    The Congress party accuses the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of employing corrupt tactics, including quid pro quo and money laundering, exposed by the electoral bonds data. Congress leaders raise concerns over the misuse of funds and call for judicial intervention to investigate the matter.

    In a scathing accusation against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress alleged on Friday that the disclosure of electoral bonds data has uncovered various "corrupt tactics" employed by the ruling party. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asserted that the data revealed instances of quid pro quo, donations solicited for the company's protection, kickbacks, and money laundering facilitated through shell companies.

    Taking to the media, Jairam Ramesh emphasized the Congress's persistent demand for unique bond ID numbers to enable precise identification of donors and recipients. In a statement posted on X, Ramesh provided a "quick first analysis" of the Electoral Bonds data released by the State Bank of India, accusing the BJP of benefiting from over 6,000 crore rupees in donations since 2019.

    According to Ramesh, the electoral bonds data has so far exposed at least four corrupt tactics employed by the BJP. He highlighted concerns regarding the misuse of electoral bonds, with 60% of them allegedly directed to the BJP. Ramesh also raised suspicions of misuse of investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Income Tax department.

    Joining the chorus of criticism, Congress MP Manish Tewari underscored the importance of scrutinizing the list of donors and donees to uncover potential instances of quid pro quo. Tewari emphasized the need to unveil the true identities behind electoral trusts and shell companies, urging the Supreme Court to intervene and lift the corporate veil for transparency.

    Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged the court to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. Sibal expressed scepticism regarding the efficacy of probe agencies like the ED and CBI, urging the court to take decisive action.

    Addressing the press, Sibal criticized the government's inaction, questioning its promises to combat corruption and retrieve black money. He called upon the judiciary to take charge and ensure accountability in the electoral bonds controversy, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

    As the political discourse escalates, the demand for accountability and transparency in electoral funding gains momentum, underscoring the need for impartial investigation and judicial intervention.

