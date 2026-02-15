After a metro pillar collapsed in Mulund, Mumbai, killing one and injuring three, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde ordered the suspension of an executive engineer. The MMRDA will cover the medical costs for those injured in the incident.

Action Taken by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered the immediate suspension of Executive Engineer Satyajit Salve following the collapse of a metro pillar in Mumbai. Shinde expressed condolences to the victim's family and announced the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will cover the treatment costs for the injured.

According to DCMO (Deputy Chief Management Officer), "In connection with the accident that occurred today at Mulund on Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Kasarvadavali route), Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed the immediate suspension of Executive Engineer Satyajit Salve. Expressing condolences to the family of the deceased in the accident, Mr. Shinde also stated that the cost of treatment for the injured will be borne by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). After reviewing the incident details from the MMRDA administration, Mr Shinde warned that officials who compromise public safety will not be spared. Taking serious note of the accident, he ordered the suspension of Executive Engineer Satyajit Salve."

Incident Details and On-Site Response

On Saturday, a section of a cement metro pillar collapsed during construction and fell on an autorickshaw near Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra, at 12:20 pm, likely injuring at least four people, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported.

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

One Dead, Three Injured

The Mumbai Police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services reached the site to address the situation. One person died, and three are left injured after. The deceased has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Other injured individuals have been identified as Rajkumar Indrajeet Yadav (45), who is in a critical condition, Mahendra Pratap Yadav (52), and Deepa Ruhiya (40), who are in stable conditions.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Saturday said the Metro project team is at the site of the pillar collapse, conducting relief operations in close coordination with the BMC and disaster management authorities. (ANI)