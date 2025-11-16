The e-Jagriti platform has revolutionized consumer grievance redressal in India, registering over 2.75 lakh users, including NRIs. It has facilitated over 1.30 lakh case filings and disposed of over 1.27 lakh cases with high efficiency.

In a major boost to consumer rights, the e-Jagriti platform of the Department of Consumer Affairs has emerged as a transformative digital grievance redressal system, registering over two lakh users since its launch on January 1, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Unified Digital Redressal with Growing Impact

According to a release from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the platform streamlines procedures for citizens by reducing paperwork, minimising travel, and cutting down physical documentation, thereby promoting environmental sustainability. It also strengthens access for NRIs by removing geographical barriers and enabling them to assert their consumer rights from abroad.

As of November 13, 2025, the unified portal has facilitated 1,30,550 case filings and ensured the disposal of 1,27,058 cases, reflecting its efficiency in strengthening consumer protection across the country.

Enhanced Global Access and Citizen-Centric Governance

With its simple OTP-based registration, e-Jagriti enables NRIs to file complaints, make digital or offline fee payments, participate in virtual hearings, exchange documents online, and track cases in real time, eliminating the need for physical presence in India.

Over 2.75 Lakh Users, including 1388 NRIs, are registered, enabling a Global Access and Seamless Consumer Grievance Redressal Platform, enabling filing of Complaints from abroad, Virtual Hearings and Real-Time Tracking, ensuring Accessible Justice for All.

E-Jagriti Reflects Government's Commitment to Citizen-Centric, Technology-Driven Governance and Empowers Consumers with Paperless, Contactless and Efficient Grievance Redressal.

Advanced Technology for Accessibility

AI-Powered, Multilingual, Accessible Interface Ensures Ease of Filing, Virtual Hearings and Real-Time Tracking for Consumers.

Additionally, Voice-To-Text Functionality, Chatbot and Integrated Dashboards Boost Accessibility for Elderly and Differently-Abled Consumers.

Widespread Adoption and National Integration

Strong NRI Participation

This year, 466 NRI complaints have been filed through the platform, with major participation from countries such as the United States (146), the United Kingdom (52), the UAE (47), Canada (39), Australia (26) and Germany (18).

Inclusive Features and System Unification

The platform's inclusive features include a multilingual interface, chatbot assistance, voice-to-text support for visually impaired and elderly users, and end-to-end encryption, which enhance accessibility, transparency, and user security.

For citizens within India, e-Jagriti integrates legacy systems like OCMS, e-Daakhil, NCDRC CMS and CONFONET into a single, seamless interface. This digitisation reduces fragmentation, promotes transparency and accelerates case disposal.

As of November 13, 2025, a total of 1,30,550 complaints have been lodged nationwide, with high adoption in states like Gujarat (14, 758 cases), Uttar Pradesh (14,050 cases) and Maharashtra (12,484 cases).

Streamlined Judicial Processes and Proven Efficiency

The platform's role-based dashboards provide advocates with tools to track cases, upload documents and receive alerts, while judges access digital files, analytics and virtual courtrooms for efficient hearings.

The platform has dispatched over 2 lakh SMS alerts and over 12 lakh email notifications, covering key events such as OTP verifications for registration and rejoinder submissions, case approval or reversion confirmations, successful e-filing acknowledgments, profile security alerts and real-time updates on notices issued. These automated, multilingual communications delivered instantly via integrated SMS and email gateways ensure that users, including NRIs operating across time zones, never miss deadlines or developments, thereby reducing procedural delays and reinforcing trust in the digital redressal process.

The platform has recorded a clear rise in disposal efficiency in 2025. Between July-August, 27,545 cases were disposed against 27,080 filed, and in September-October, 24,504 cases disposed against 21,592 filed both surpassing 2024 performance and demonstrating faster backlog clearance.

To further streamline processes, the NCDRC is considering measures to reduce redundant paper submissions, easing compliance for litigants and moving toward near-paperless proceedings.

The platform continues to deliver timely resolutions, including for NRIs, who have successfully settled disputes such as insurance claims and product defects without needing to travel to India. (ANI)