President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, calling for charity, compassion, love, and brotherhood. She urged citizens to help those in need, promote unity, and contribute to the nation's progress.

President Murmu's Eid-ul-Fitr Message

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended heartfelt greetings to fellow citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to a press release. In her message, the President has said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially to Muslim sisters and brothers living in India and abroad. Celebrated after the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony."

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This festival reminds us that we should strive for the well-being of all individuals. On this occasion, let us resolve to help those in need, promote unity and harmony in society and contribute to the nation's progress, she added in the message.

President visits Baba Neem Karoli's samadhi

Earlier today, the President visited the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli Ji in Vrindavan and offered prayers. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel was also present with the President. In a post on X, Jan Bhavan Uttar Pradesh informed about the visit. "Honourable Droupadi Murmu and the state's Honourable Anandi Ben Patel arrived today at the sacred samadhi site of Baba Neem Karoli in Vrindavan and performed darshan and worship with devotion," the post read.

Significance of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr

Meanwhile, Ramazan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, is one of the most sacred times as it is believed that the Quran came down to the earth from heaven for the very first time. The holy Quran is regarded as "a guidance for men and women, a declaration of direction, and a means of salvation."

For an entire month, Muslims follow a schedule of waking up early, which they call 'Sheheri', and by 4:45 am have food, then after fasting for the whole day, not even drinking a drop of water. They perform Namaz five times a day. The early morning prayer is known as Fazar followed by Zohar in second, Ashar in third, Magrit in fourth and the final one- Isha.

The day-long fast (Roza) ends after Magrit which usually falls after 6 pm or later in the evening. At the end of Ramazan, Eid al-Fitr celebrates the breaking of the fast. Friends and families gather for festive meals and exchange gifts. Special gifts are also given to the poor.

It is also believed that fasting during the month of Ramazan is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. (ANI)