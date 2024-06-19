Education Ministry orders cancellations of UGC-NET amid massive row, fresh examination to be conducted

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    This move occurs amid significant controversy regarding alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam, an issue currently being reviewed by the Supreme Court.

    First Published Jun 19, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

    The Education Ministry announced on Wednesday the cancellation of the UGC-NET, which was conducted by the National Testing Agency. This decision follows concerns about the integrity of the examination, prompting a thorough investigation by the CBI, as stated by officials.

    Notably, the National Eligibility Test (NET) was held in pen and paper mode on June 18 for the first time in recent years, with a record 11 lakh students registering.

    A senior official from the Ministry of Education (MoE) indicated that a new examination date will be announced separately.

    The UGC-NET is designed to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for junior research fellowships, assistant professor appointments, and PhD admissions in Indian universities and colleges.

    "The UGC received certain inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Examination. These inputs prima-facie indicate that the integrity of the aforesaid examination may have been compromised," the senior official said.

    "To ensure the highest level of transparency and sanctity of the examination process, it has been decided that the UGC-NET June 2024 examination be cancelled."

    "A fresh examination shall be conducted, for which information shall be shared separately. Simultaneously, the matter is being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for thorough investigation in the matter," the official added.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2024, 11:23 PM IST
