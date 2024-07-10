BREAKING: ED summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav over money laundering in snake venom-rave party case

Elvish Yadav, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber, has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case linked to a snake venom incident. Scheduled for questioning on July 23, Yadav's associate Rahul Yadav was recently questioned by ED. Earlier arrested by Noida Police, Yadav and friends were granted bail amid ongoing legal proceedings.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in connection with a case involving alleged money laundering linked to a snake venom incident. Yadav is scheduled to be questioned by the central agency on July 23. Earlier, the ED initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following revelations of substantial financial transactions related to the snake venom racket.

Elvish Yadav was initially called to appear before the ED on July 8 but cited international travel commitments as the reason for his absence. Recently, the ED's Lucknow office questioned Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazilpuriya, a close associate of Elvish and a popular Haryana singer. He was queried about the inclusion of a snake in one of his music videos.



Noida Police files 1,200 page chargesheet against Elvish Yadav and 7 others in snake venom case

In March this year, Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police in connection with a case involving snake poisoning. Charges were filed under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code. Reports from NDTV indicated that Yadav had allegedly confessed to his involvement, although no official statement was released.



Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case: YouTuber gets bail after 5 days in jail

Subsequently, Elvish Yadav and two of his friends were granted bail on a bond of ₹50,000 each. Speaking to the media, his lawyer Prashant Rathi emphasized their defence argument, stating, "Our contention in court was that he was falsely accused, and no evidence linking him or his associates to violations of the NDPS Act was found."

The case has drawn significant attention due to its unusual nature and the involvement of prominent social media figures.

