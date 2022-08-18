ED raids multiple places linked to politician Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case

The searches are being carried out at properties in Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Delhi linked to Ansari and his alleged associates.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Thursday as part of a money laundering investigation into mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, according to official sources.

They added that the searches are being carried out at properties in Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Delhi that are linked to Ansari and his alleged associates.

Following the sources, the action is intended to gather evidence regarding an ongoing investigation against Ansari under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Ansari, a five-time MLA, is currently imprisoned in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

The ED is investigating him in connection with at least 49 criminal cases filed against him, including land grabbing, murder, and extortion.

In Uttar Pradesh, he is on trial in several cases, including attempted murder and murder.

According to police, the Ghazipur district administration seized two plots of land measuring 1.901 hectares valued at more than Rs 6 crore purchased using Ansari's alleged illegal earnings last week.

