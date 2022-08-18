Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED raids multiple places linked to politician Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case

    The searches are being carried out at properties in Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Delhi linked to Ansari and his alleged associates.

    ED raids multiple places linked to politician Mukhtar Ansari in money laundering case - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 18, 2022, 1:09 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on Thursday as part of a money laundering investigation into mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, according to official sources.

    They added that the searches are being carried out at properties in Ghazipur, Lucknow, and Delhi that are linked to Ansari and his alleged associates.

    Following the sources, the action is intended to gather evidence regarding an ongoing investigation against Ansari under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    Ansari, a five-time MLA, is currently imprisoned in Banda, Uttar Pradesh.

    The ED is investigating him in connection with at least 49 criminal cases filed against him, including land grabbing, murder, and extortion.

    In Uttar Pradesh, he is on trial in several cases, including attempted murder and murder.

    According to police, the Ghazipur district administration seized two plots of land measuring 1.901 hectares valued at more than Rs 6 crore purchased using Ansari's alleged illegal earnings last week. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Mayawati says no ticket for jailed Mukhtar Ansari, Owaisi's AIMIM welcomes him

    Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez in trouble again: Actress accused in charge sheet filed by ED in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    Also Read: Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same

    Last Updated Aug 18, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chennai woman complains of finding worm in her food; files complaint with food safety department - adt

    Chennai woman complains of finding worm in her food; files complaint with food safety department

    HAL hands over crew module to ISRO for first development launch of Gaganyaan AJR

    HAL hands over crew module to ISRO for first development launch of Gaganyaan

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels. Facebook pages spreading fake news

    India blocks 8 YouTube channels, Facebook page spreading fake news

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here AJR

    Planning a trip to the US? Appointment dates get delayed to 2024; check waiting time here

    Is BJP so insecure Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non locals in JK gcw

    'Is BJP so insecure...': Opposition slams move allowing voting rights for non-locals in J&K

    Recent Stories

    Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate brings back Stalin era award gcw

    Putin offers money to Russian women to have 10 kids to repopulate, brings back Stalin-era award

    Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude - Sourav Ganguly-ayh

    'Rohit Sharma has a bit of a laid-back attitude' - Sourav Ganguly

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7 Check what latest reports say gcw

    iPhone 14 series to launch on September 7? Check what latest reports say

    Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more snt

    Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

    Chennai woman complains of finding worm in her food; files complaint with food safety department - adt

    Chennai woman complains of finding worm in her food; files complaint with food safety department

    Recent Videos

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon