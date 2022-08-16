Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ritesh Airan shares his insight about Quality Education and how ENGIS is inching towards the same

    Talking about the need for a robust education sector, Ritesh Airan, the Director of ENGIS, a top-notch CBSE school, shares his insights.

    Bengaluru, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 5:33 PM IST

    Learning is the best path on the road that leads to a prosperous and contented life. It facilitates a better understanding of living and furnishes accumulated knowledge to fulfill the ambition. There are countless benefits brought through education, essentially relating to the quality of an individual’s life and the ease of achieving ambitions. To get to that level, a lot of patience, perseverance, hard work, and smart work is required. An educated person will perceive a problem accurately and provide suitable solutions using the knowledge they absorbed. Talking about the need for a robust education sector, Ritesh Airan, the Director of ENGIS, a top-notch CBSE school, shares his insights. 

    The Covid-19 Pandemic has caused an unprecedented crisis in almost every sphere. Talking about the field of education, this emergency led to the enormous closure of physical activities in educational institutions in no less than 190 countries to prevent the spread of Coronavirus and mitigate its impact. The time made everyone realise the importance of good education in shaping the nation. To make informed choices for children, I believe parents need a better understanding of the power and delicacy of measuring schools’ academic performance. Keeping high the academic performance of the student along with extracurricular activities, our Elite New Generation International School (ENGIS) has emerged as one of the top CBSE schools. 

    As the director of ENGIS, I ensure to create an environment that not only provides knowledge to the students but focuses on delivering values to them that stays with them their entire life. Apart from this, I believe that as the student spends maximum time in school, it is essential to have a good infrastructure in the learning place. Catering to the same, we have focused on developing an advanced infrastructure that includes smart classrooms, well-equipped labs, AC classrooms, and transportation along with the activity area. All these basically settle down to the most crucial weapon, which is education.

    Education is a lifelong process that starts with birth and ends with death, and it indeed determines the quality of an individual’s life. It improves one’s knowledge and skills and develops the personality and attitude. Our Elite New Generation International School has highly experienced faculty who are polite and understanding to nurture students in the best way possible. ENGIS also makes a strong base for students to learn extracurricular activities. We understand the importance of core academics, but at the same time, we provide equal preference to the other activities. We are of the opinion that extracurricular activities and activity-based clubs allow students to explore the undetected field of interest and build a vast and varied skill set. 

    It becomes crucial for any educational institute to understand what the children need and design the course accordingly. We expose our students to the modern world of technology, helping them flourish. Additionally, the policies and procedures we follow at ENGIS are transparent to the parents to provide them an insight into the working mechanism. Our school develops capabilities among students to fight against injustice, violence, and corruption and expand their vision and outlook to see the world. Without education, one cannot explore new ideas and creativity, making the nation come to a halt.

