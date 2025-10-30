The ED conducted raids across Kolkata, Bhopal, and Lucknow, seizing about Rs 3 crore in cash and attaching assets worth over Rs 111 crore in investigations into a recruitment scam, bank fraud, and money laundering.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids in Kolkata, Bhopal, and Lucknow on October 28 and 29 in separate money laundering and fraud cases, seizing about Rs 3 crore in cash and attaching assets worth over Rs 111 crore, officials said on Thursday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kolkata Raids: Rs 3 Crore Seized in Recruitment Scam

ED carried out search operations at seven locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the Municipality Recruitment Scam, recovering cash worth about Rs 3 crore along with property papers and digital devices. In a post on X, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shared, "ED, Kolkata Zonal Office has conducted a search operation at 7 places on 28-29.10.2025 in and around Kolkata in the Municipality Recruitment Scam. The premises covered during searches include the offices and residences of associates of the main suspects/ accused of Municipality Recruitment Scam. Premises of Radiant Enterprise Pvt Ltd, Garodia Securities Ltd, Jeet Construction and Consultants etc. were searched along with the residences of the Promoters/ Directors of these companies/ firms. During the searches, various incriminating documents including property documents, digital devices and cash amounting to Rs. 3 Crore (approx.) have been seized."

Bhopal: Assets Attached in Bank Fraud Case

The agency on October 29 provisionally attached three immovable properties worth about Rs 1.14 crore in Indore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a bank fraud case involving M/s Narayan Niryat India Pvt Ltd. "ED, Bhopal Zonal Office has provisionally attached 03 immovable properties to the tune of Rs. 1.14 Crore belonging to M/s Ambika Solvex Limited and M/s Vardhman Solvent Extraction Industries Ltd on 29/10/2025 situated in Indore under PMLA, 2002 in the case of M/s Narayan Niryat India Pvt Ltd. in a matter related to bank fraud. Total attachments in this case stands at Rs. 27.69 Crore (approx.), so far," in another post, ED shared.

Lucknow: Rs 110 Crore in Properties Attached

The Enforcement Directorate on October 28 provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 110.05 crore, having a market value of over Rs 300 crore, in Lucknow under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in a money laundering case involving M/s Rohtas Project Limited and others linked to the LJK Group. "ED, Lucknow Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs.110.05 Crore, having a current market value of more than Rs. 300 Crore, located in Lucknow under PMLA, 2002, on 28/10/2025 in connection with a money laundering case related to M/s Rohtas Project Limited & others which are controlled by the LJK Group for defrauding the investors/ homebuyers by promising them lands/good returns," the post reads. (ANI)