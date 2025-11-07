The ED raided hawala operators in Delhi and Goa over undisclosed properties in Dubai, targeting illegal foreign remittances. Separately, the agency has summoned industrialist Anil Ambani in a different FEMA case involving his group's firms.

ED Raids Hawala Operators Over Undisclosed Dubai Properties

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Goa on Friday against several hawala operators. The raids have been underway since early morning, based on specific inputs against suspected hawala operators, in close coordination with the relevant police forces in Delhi and Goa.

ED's headquarters unit is conducting simultaneous searches under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in connection with a probe into undisclosed properties allegedly held by Indian nationals in Dubai.

According to officials, the operation aims to uncover illegal foreign remittances and unaccounted investments made abroad through hawala channels. The agency suspects that funds were routed outside India in violation of FEMA norms and subsequently used to purchase high-value assets in Dubai. The searches are part of the ED's broader crackdown on offshore holdings and unreported foreign assets linked to hawala networks and shell entities.

Anil Ambani Summoned in Separate FEMA Probe

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned industrialist Anil Ambani to appear at its headquarters in Delhi on November 14 in connection with an investigation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Probe Alleges Siphoning of Funds, Rs 600 Cr Network

The ED is investigating alleged illegal outward remittances, undisclosed foreign assets and offshore entities in connection with Ambani and companies in the Reliance Anil Ambani Group (RAAG). One specific allegation in a FEMA probe linked to Reliance Infrastructure Limited (R-Infra, part of RAAG), in which the ED has claimed that Rs 40 crore from a Jaipur-Reengus highway project was "siphoned" abroad via shell companies in Surat to Dubai, and that a larger international hawala network exceeding Rs 600 crore was detected. The probe includes searches at several premises of R-Infra (six sites in Mumbai and Indore) under FEMA for "illegal remittances abroad".