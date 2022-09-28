Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 12 crore in mobile fraud app case

    Earlier this month, the ED conducted a search on the company's offices as well as that of Khan and his father, Nesar Ahmed Khan, in Kolkata, where they confiscated Rs 17.32 crore in cash. Aamir Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh last week. 

    ED freezes crypto assets worth Rs 12 crore in mobile fraud app case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 28, 2022, 6:50 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday declared that it has frozen bitcoins worth Rs 12.83 crore as part of an ongoing money laundering probe against the promoter of a Kolkata-based mobile gaming app firm that is alleged to have duped a number of people.

    Aamir Khan, the owner of the mobile gaming software E-Nuggets, is the owner of cryptocurrency valued at 77.62710139 bitcoins that is housed on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, according to a statement from the federal investigation agency. Earlier this month, the ED conducted a search on the company's offices as well as that of Khan and his father, Nesar Ahmed Khan, in Kolkata, where they confiscated Rs 17.32 crore in cash.

    Aamir Khan was arrested by the detective department of the Kolkata Police from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh last week. 

    Also Read | ED raids six places in Kolkata, seizes around Rs 7 crore cash in mobile app fraud case

    The Kolkata Police filed a FIR against the firm and its promoters in February 2021, which is the basis for the money laundering case. According to the ED, this FIR was lodged at the Park Street police station in response to a complaint made by Federal Bank officials to a court in Kolkata. The organisation discovered that Khan had introduced the gambling programme E-Nuggets, which was created with the intention of "defrauding" the general people.

    "After receiving a sizeable donation from the public, the app suddenly ceased allowing withdrawals under various pretexts. After then, all data, including profile data, was deleted from the aforementioned app servers," the agency said.

    The agency claimed that the accused was utilising cryptocurrency exchange to send some of the money "illegally obtained" through the gaming app to other countries.

    Also Read | IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

    "It was found that one such dummy account in the name of Sima Naskar (proprietor of Pixal Design) was opened in the WazirX crypto exchange, which was used to purchase crypto currencies. The aforementioned digital assets were then moved to another account at Binance, another cryptocurrency exchange," the investigative agency added.

    The balance of this crypto amount (77.62710139 Bitcoins) is equivalent to USD 15,73,466 or about Rs 12.83 crore kept in Binance crypto exchange and that has been freezed, it said.

    Also Read | Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands 'ban on RSS', BJP retaliates

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2022, 6:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Whole of nation' approach is needed to save youth from getting radicalised: Army official AJR

    'Whole of nation' approach is needed to save youth from getting radicalised: Army official

    IRCTC hack Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp Here is how to do it gcw

    IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

    Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands 'ban on RSS', BJP retaliates AJR

    Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands 'ban on RSS', BJP retaliates

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

    Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya AK 568 draw out; winning number, prizes

    To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here - adt

    To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

    Recent Stories

    Nokia T10 tablet with 8 inch HD display 8 megapixel camera launched All about it gcw

    Nokia T10 tablet with 8-inch HD display, 8-megapixel camera launched; All about it

    Watch Woman makes chocolate pakodas and serves with masala and green chutney; Netizens react-tgy

    Watch: Woman makes chocolate pakodas and serves with masala and green chutney; Netizens react

    'Whole of nation' approach is needed to save youth from getting radicalised: Army official AJR

    'Whole of nation' approach is needed to save youth from getting radicalised: Army official

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert) RBA

    Durga Puja Special: Learn how to cook Kolkata-style Chilli Chicken and Chilli Shrimps (Recipes Alert)

    IRCTC hack Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp Here is how to do it gcw

    IRCTC hack: Want to check PNR and live train status on WhatsApp? Here's how to do it

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Exclusive: Jacques Kallis backs South Africa or India to clinch coveted trophy

    Video Icon