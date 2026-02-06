The Election Commission of India extended the deadline to file claims and objections for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. The new deadline is March 3, 2026, moved from the original February 6 date.

ECI Extends Deadline for UP Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended the period for filing claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh until March 3, 2026. The decision comes in response to a request from the state's Chief Electoral Officer to allow additional time for citizens to submit their inputs.

According to an ECI letter dated February 5, the extension follows the publication of draft electoral rolls on January 6, 2026. Originally, the window for filing claims and objections was scheduled to close on February 6. However, under Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, the Commission has now extended the period to March 3, 2026, to facilitate thorough verification and public participation.

The letter stated, "...Whereas, the draft rolls in the state of Uttar Pradesh were published on 06.01.2026 and the period of filing claims and objections was fixed from 06.01.2026 to 06.02.2026; and Whereas the Commission has considered the request received from Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh for extension of the time, and upon consideration of other relevant factors and in exercise of the power conferred by proviso to Rule 12 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, has decided to extend, the period for filing claims and objections up to 06.03.2026 for ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls with reference to 01.01.2026 as the qualifying date in the State of Uttar Pradesh."

The extension aims to ensure that citizens have adequate opportunity to verify their entries, raise objections and claim inclusion of eligible voters in the electoral rolls.

Similar Extension Granted for West Bengal

Earlier, the ECI revised the timelines for West Bengal's SIR, pushing the final publication to February 14, 2026. That order cited extensive enumeration efforts and polling station rationalisation requirements.

In an official order issued on Wednesday, the ECI stated that the extension has been granted, taking into account the large-scale enumeration work and the need for proper verification and rationalisation of polling stations across the state.

Under the West Bengal schedule, Booth Level Officers completed house-to-house verification on December 11, 2025, while draft rolls were published on December 16, 2025. Claims and objections in the state were accepted until January 15, 2026.

The ECI has reiterated that all citizens are encouraged to participate in the SIR process actively to ensure accurate and up-to-date electoral rolls, which form the backbone of free and fair elections. (ANI)