3 Killed in Bike-Scooty Collision

A road accident claimed three lives in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Tuesday. The accident occurred when a high-speed bike carrying three men collided head-on with an oncoming scooty on the Kovvur railroad bridge.

According to Kovvuru Inspector Viswam, the incident happened when the bike was travelling towards Rajahmundry. The impact of the collision was so severe that three individuals on the bike and the scooty rider died at the scene. The fourth person sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the accident. Further details are awaited.

Major Bus Accident Averted

Last week, a major accident was averted on the Rajahmundry National Highway near Diwan Cheruvu Junction when three buses carrying students collided while trying to avoid cows that suddenly strayed onto the road.

According to Inspector Umar, the buses were travelling with 109 students. However, the police said that all the students were safe, with 20 suffering minor injuries. The buses were transporting students from Telangana who had gone on a tour to Araku on January 17 and were returning home. The incident occurred when cows abruptly crossed the highway, forcing the bus in front to apply sudden brakes. As a result, the bus following it rammed into the rear, triggering a chain collision involving three buses.

While none of the students sustained serious injuries, around 20 students suffered minor injuries. They were given first aid at the spot. The bus drivers, however, sustained injuries and were shifted to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital for treatment, the police said. Police rushed to the scene soon after the accident and regulated traffic on the busy highway stretch. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)