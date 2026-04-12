A magnitude 4.6 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir early Sunday morning, as per the National Centre for Seismology. The quake was shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N, longitude 75.928 E.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale occured in Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 04.32 hours, the National Centre for Seismology informed on Sunday early morning. The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, with the epicentre located at latitude 33.090 N and longitude 75.928 E.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking it to X, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, EQ of M: 3.0, On: 12/04/2026 04:37:19 IST, Lat: 33.090 N, Long: 75.928 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

Understanding Earthquake Depths

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

USGS Depth Classification

Shallow earthquakes are between 0 and 70 km deep; intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes, 300 - 700 km deep.

In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) states. (ANI)