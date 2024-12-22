EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to prioritizing national interests, contributing to global good, and preserving its cultural heritage without external interference or pressure to conform.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a strong message, emphasized that India will not tolerate external interference in its decision-making process. While accepting the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award in Mumbai via video message, Jaishankar stressed that India will prioritize its national interests and contribute to the global good without succumbing to pressure to conform.

Also Read: Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of India's heritage in addressing global challenges such as unhealthy habits, stressed lifestyles, and climate change. He emphasized the importance of balancing tradition and technology in India's progress, stating that "Bharat will inevitably progress but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata."

The minister noted that India's exceptionalism stems from its status as a civilization state. To fully leverage its cultural strengths globally, India must acknowledge the value of its heritage, particularly among the younger generation.

“To that it is essential that we ourselves, the younger generation, are fully aware of the value and significance of our heritage. This can be articulated at various levels, but most importantly it should have an impact at the societal level,” he said.

Jaishankar acknowledged India's growth over the past decade, demonstrating its capabilities, confidence, and commitment to development. However, he also recognized the persistent constraints and limitations, including pessimistic viewpoints and ideologies that demean India's progress.

"It has shown that the age-old problems of poverty, discrimination and lack of opportunities can be indeed addressed. On the global stage, it has established itself as an independent power but one committed to global good, especially the well-being of the global south," he added.

Also Read: Kolkata Weather forecast for Christmas 2024: Will winter return to the city? Check prediction

Latest Videos