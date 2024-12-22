EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's commitment to prioritizing national interests, contributing to global good, and preserving its cultural heritage without external interference or pressure to conform.

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 1:53 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in a strong message, emphasized that India will not tolerate external interference in its decision-making process. While accepting the 27th SIES Sri Chandrasekarendra Saraswati National Eminence Award in Mumbai via video message, Jaishankar stressed that India will prioritize its national interests and contribute to the global good without succumbing to pressure to conform.

Also Read: Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Jaishankar highlighted the significance of India's heritage in addressing global challenges such as unhealthy habits, stressed lifestyles, and climate change. He emphasized the importance of balancing tradition and technology in India's progress, stating that "Bharat will inevitably progress but it must do so without losing its Bharatiyata."

The minister noted that India's exceptionalism stems from its status as a civilization state. To fully leverage its cultural strengths globally, India must acknowledge the value of its heritage, particularly among the younger generation.

“To that it is essential that we ourselves, the younger generation, are fully aware of the value and significance of our heritage. This can be articulated at various levels, but most importantly it should have an impact at the societal level,” he said.

Jaishankar acknowledged India's growth over the past decade, demonstrating its capabilities, confidence, and commitment to development. However, he also recognized the persistent constraints and limitations, including pessimistic viewpoints and ideologies that demean India's progress.

"It has shown that the age-old problems of poverty, discrimination and lack of opportunities can be indeed addressed. On the global stage, it has established itself as an independent power but one committed to global good, especially the well-being of the global south," he added.

Also Read: Kolkata Weather forecast for Christmas 2024: Will winter return to the city? Check prediction

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly' gcw

'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; SEE HERE shk

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs dmn

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH) shk

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH)

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon