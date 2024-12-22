Kolkata Weather forecast for Christmas 2024: Will winter return to the city? Check prediction

Even in Poush (mid-December to mid-January), low pressure and rain haven't left Bengal. But from Sunday morning, there's a hint of winter. So, the question arises: what will the Christmas weather be like?

 

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 22, 2024

Rain in Poush

Rain and low pressure persist even in Poush. For several days, South Bengal has experienced rain and cloudy skies, along with fog. What will the Christmas weather be like?

Christmas Day, December 25th

The Christmas countdown has begun. Next Wednesday is Christmas Day. December 25th is a day of celebration. In predominantly warm India, Christmas in winter means extra excitement. So, the search for weather information has begun

Sunday's Weather

Due to low pressure, temperatures in South Bengal have been rising for a few days. But from Sunday morning, the mercury is dropping slightly. Kolkata's minimum temperature was 16.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees

Clear Skies

From Sunday morning, the sky in Kolkata and South Bengal is clear and sunny. The influence of northerly winds is increasing

A Touch of Winter

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts a wintery feel in all districts of South Bengal on Sunday. But it won't last

Temperatures to Rise

The Alipore Meteorological Office predicts that temperatures will rise again in the districts of South Bengal before Wednesday, Christmas Day. However, even if there is no severe cold, the weather will be pleasant

Snowfall in Darjeeling

Snowfall is likely in the higher altitudes of Darjeeling. Snowfall is also possible in neighbouring Sikkim

Fog Forecast

Fog will persist in five districts of North Bengal. Visibility will be reduced due to fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Malda

Western Disturbance

A new western disturbance is likely to hit Northwest India. The disturbance will enter Northwest India on Sunday, December 22nd, and Friday, December 27th

Cold Wave

A cold wave will continue in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Winter will intensify in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

