Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Amidst massive controversy, an image of Dr B.R Ambedkar’s incredible academic achievements has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; SEE HERE shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 22, 2024, 1:41 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 22, 2024, 1:41 PM IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a controversial speech on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and it didn’t sit down well with Congress and other opposition parties. The Opposition demanded both an apology and Shah’s dismissal over his controversial remarks. They united in protest, stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament.

Shah countered by accusing Congress of distorting his comments as part of a malicious campaign. 

Amidst this controversy, an image of Dr B.R Ambedkar’s incredible academic achievements has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed. The photograph posted on X (earlier Twitter) by YouTuber Dhruv Rathi, was captioned as, “Power of Education,” followed with the blue heart emoticon symbol, and the hashtag, "BabaSaheb".

Also read: 'Amit Shah would've been scrap dealer if there wasn't Ambedkar's Constitution': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The picture emphasizes Ambedkar’s rich educational background. He completed his primary education in Satara and furthered his secondary education at Elphinstone High School in Mumbai. Ambedkar graduated with a BA in Economics and Political Science from Bombay University. He then received a scholarship to study at Columbia University in New York, where he completed both his MA and PhD.

He then moved to London where he joined the London School of Economics (LSE) to pursue economics and also enrolled at Grey’s Inn to read law. Forced by the financial constraint to return to India in 1917, he continued his study with support from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj of Kolhapur, who provided him with monetary assistance, a loan by a friend, and finally his personal savings. He became a barrister and also completed his MSc and DSc at LSE.

After India’s first General Election in 1952, Ambedkar was elected to the Rajya Sabha and also received an honorary doctorate from Columbia University. The next year, he received another honorary doctorate from Osmania University.

The viral image that depicts Ambedkar's qualifications has impressed the Internet.

A user wrote, "Not even 10% of these are achieved by 95% of present politicians"

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making dmn

EAM Jaishankar asserts India will not tolerate external interference in decision-making

No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly' gcw

'No mini skirts, torn jeans': Vrindavan's Banke Bihari Temple urges devotees to 'dress modestly'

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs dmn

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Munambam protest site, promises Waqf bill to prevent land grabs

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH) shk

Delhi Police launches crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, 175 suspects under scanner (WATCH)

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

'BJP is a Hindu terrorist organisation: SP MLA Suresh Yadav's SHOCKING remark sparks outrage (WATCH)

Recent Stories

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH) shk

PM Modi accorded 'Guard of Honour' at Bayan Palace during historic Kuwait visit (WATCH)

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4 tipped to launch as iPhone 16e? Here's what we know

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025 dmn

"Adaptation period over": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti warns Mbappe to step up ahead of 2025

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day NTI

Christmas 2024: Know date, history, and significance of the day

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more NTI

IPOs to watch this week: Unimech Aerospace, Anya Polytech & more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon