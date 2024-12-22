Amid massive row, B.R Ambedkar's impressive list of degrees takes internet by storm; See VIRAL pic here

Amidst massive controversy, an image of Dr B.R Ambedkar’s incredible academic achievements has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a controversial speech on the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution and it didn’t sit down well with Congress and other opposition parties. The Opposition demanded both an apology and Shah’s dismissal over his controversial remarks. They united in protest, stalling proceedings in both houses of Parliament.

Shah countered by accusing Congress of distorting his comments as part of a malicious campaign.

Amidst this controversy, an image of Dr B.R Ambedkar’s incredible academic achievements has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens impressed. The photograph posted on X (earlier Twitter) by YouTuber Dhruv Rathi, was captioned as, “Power of Education,” followed with the blue heart emoticon symbol, and the hashtag, "BabaSaheb".

The picture emphasizes Ambedkar’s rich educational background. He completed his primary education in Satara and furthered his secondary education at Elphinstone High School in Mumbai. Ambedkar graduated with a BA in Economics and Political Science from Bombay University. He then received a scholarship to study at Columbia University in New York, where he completed both his MA and PhD.

He then moved to London where he joined the London School of Economics (LSE) to pursue economics and also enrolled at Grey’s Inn to read law. Forced by the financial constraint to return to India in 1917, he continued his study with support from Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj of Kolhapur, who provided him with monetary assistance, a loan by a friend, and finally his personal savings. He became a barrister and also completed his MSc and DSc at LSE.

After India’s first General Election in 1952, Ambedkar was elected to the Rajya Sabha and also received an honorary doctorate from Columbia University. The next year, he received another honorary doctorate from Osmania University.

The viral image that depicts Ambedkar's qualifications has impressed the Internet.

A user wrote, "Not even 10% of these are achieved by 95% of present politicians"

