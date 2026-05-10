Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi praised TVK chief Vijay, who is set to be sworn in as Tamil Nadu's new Chief Minister. Vijay's party won 108 seats and formed a coalition, ending the long-standing dominance of DMK and AIADMK.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi hailed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay ahead of his swearing-in as the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, calling him a "dynamic new star on the TN horizon" and expressing confidence that "the best is yet to come."

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In a post on X, Singhvi wrote, "Thrilled to see dynamic new star on the TN horizon VIJAY, to be sworn in tom. Privileged to be part of advisory behind this well-deserved moment though belated coronatn esp for weight given to advice by young team. Best is yet to come!" Thrilled to see dynamic new star on the TN horizon VIJAY, to be sworn in tom. Privileged to be part of advisory behind this well-deserved moment though belated coronatn esp for weight given to advice by young team. Best is yet to come! @TVKVijayHQ @DixitaBaaGohil @Pranjal_A_ — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) May 9, 2026

TVK's Historic Win Ends DMK-AIADMK Dominance

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Sunday at Chennai's Nehru Stadium, marking a major political shift in Tamil Nadu as the long-standing dominance of the DMK and AIADMK formations comes to an end. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, emerged as the single-largest force in the Assembly elections by winning 108 seats in its electoral debut.

Coalition Government Takes Shape

Following post-poll negotiations, Vijay secured support from Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, helping the coalition cross the majority mark of 118 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday appointed C Joseph Vijay as the new Chief Minister and directed him to prove his majority on the floor of the House before May 13.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, underlining Congress' support for the new coalition government.

Vijay submitted letters of support from alliance partners to the Governor before staking a claim to form the government.

The Political Rise of 'Thalapathy'

Popularly known as 'Thalapathy', Vijay drew massive crowds during the campaign, with several observers comparing his political appeal to that of former Chief Minister and actor M. G. Ramachandran. His rise also revives Tamil Nadu's tradition of cinema personalities entering politics and commanding mass support.

Although TVK was formally launched in 2024, Vijay had long maintained a public image centred around social work and films tackling corruption, governance and social justice issues.

In his first major political speech in October 2024, he described Periyar EV Ramasamy as his ideological guide while also invoking leaders such as CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj and BR Ambedkar for their emphasis on social justice and inclusive politics. (ANI)