Bomb scare returns to Delhi: 4 schools receive threat emails; check details

Delhi Fire Services officials reported receiving alerts from Bhatnagar International School at 4:21 am, followed by Cambridge School at 6:23 am, and DPS Amar Colony at 6:35 am. In response, school authorities informed parents not to send their children to school for the day.

First Published Dec 13, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

Four schools in Delhi on Friday (December 13) received bomb threats via email, triggering a coordinated response involving multiple agencies. This incident marks yet another in a series of similar threats targeting educational institutions in the capital.

It is reportedly said that the threats were reported from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri, DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash, and one other school. The emails called for immediate action, with Delhi Fire Services, police, bomb detection teams, and dog squads arriving at the schools to conduct thorough searches of the premises.

A police official confirmed that the searches at the schools were ongoing. While no immediate findings were reported, authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness.

This incident follows a similar scare on December 9, when at least 44 schools in Delhi received bomb threat emails. Those emails caused widespread panic, prompting the evacuation of thousands of students and extensive security checks. Delhi Police later confirmed that the threats were hoaxes, but the incidents have heightened concerns about the safety of schools in the region.

This is the third instance in recent months where mass bomb threat emails have been sent to Delhi schools. Earlier, on May 1, over 250 schools in the National Capital Region (NCR) received similar threats, which were also eventually declared false alarms. In the past two years, there have been at least five other isolated instances of bomb threats directed at individual schools in the city.

While no explosives have been found in any of these cases, the recurrence of such hoaxes has placed an additional burden on law enforcement and heightened anxiety among parents, students, and school staff.

