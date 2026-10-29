The DVAC searched former DMK minister KN Nehru's residence in Tiruchirappalli over allegations of corruption, including a multi-crore cash-for-jobs scam and irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

DVAC Conducts Searches at KN Nehru's Residence

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) searched the Thillai Nagar residence of former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) minister and the party’s Principal Secretary, K N Nehru, in Tiruchirappalli. More than 200 DMK cadres gathered outside Nehru's residence.

A case was registered against Nehru and others by the DVAC in connection with alleged irregularities in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department. The case relates to allegations of corruption in recruitment, contract allocation and transfers during Nehru’s tenure as the minister in charge of the department. The FIR was registered after the Madras High Court directed the DVAC to initiate a probe into allegations raised in connection with the department. The agency named Nehru, his relatives and several officials in the case.

Details of Corruption Allegations

The allegations include an alleged Rs 888 crore cash-for-jobs scam, in which money was allegedly collected from candidates in exchange for government jobs, along with claims of irregularities in contracts worth around Rs 1,020 crore and alleged illegal transfers and postings linked to the department. DVAC conducted searches at his residence and premises in Thillai Nagar earlier on September 5 also.

DMK Response to Vigilance Action

During the search, DMK cadres gathered outside Nehru’s residence. Former Tamil Nadu minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi also visited Nehru’s residence during the vigilance department searches. DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged that the government was using the vigilance action to punish KN Nehru for vehemently attacking the government and claimed that the former Tamil Nadu minister had been specifically targeted because of his criticism of the administration.

"They (state government) will do anything. K Nehru has been vehemently attacking the government, so they wanted to punish him... But what they have found out, nothing is known to us. Nehru is confident. He says that they are doing it intentionally. This is a cheap attempt by this government..." said TKS Elangovan. (ANI)

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