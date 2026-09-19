The DUSU President post sees a close fight between ABVP's Yash Dabas and NSUI's Vijay Meena. ABVP also leads for Secretary, while independent candidates are ahead for the Vice-President and Joint Secretary posts after five rounds of counting.

The contest for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) President post remained closely fought between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)'s Yash Dabas and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)'s Vijay Meena after five rounds of counting on Saturday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad candidates are leading for the posts of President and Secretary, while independent candidates are ahead for Vice-President and Joint Secretary positions after the fifth round of counting.

Detailed Vote Count After Five Rounds

President

The main contest is between ABVP and NSUI. ABVP has fielded Yash Dabas for the post of President and Ishu Maurya for Vice-President, while NSUI has nominated Vijay Shankar Meena and Veer Chatrath for the two posts.

For the President’s post, ABVP’s Yash Dabas is leading with 8835 votes, followed closely by NSUI candidate Vijay Meena with 8216 votes. Left alliance candidate Ananya Raturi is currently in third position.

Vice-President

For the Vice-President post, Independent Candidate Deepanshu Shokeen is leading with 11347 votes in an early trend. ABVP’s Ishu Maurya has secured 5739 votes, while NSUI’s Virr Chatrath and Left candidate Akshat Shikhar are trailing.

Secretary

For the Secretary post, ABVP’s Riya Chhawdi is leading with 7584 votes, followed by NSUI candidate Namrata Chaudhary with 5445 votes and Left candidate Stanzin Deskyong in third.

Joint Secretary

For the Joint Secretary post, Independent Candidate Vishesh Yadav who is aligned with the Samajwadi Party is leading with 6165 votes. ABVP’s Lakshya Raj Singh has received 5386 votes, while NSUI candidate Gopal Choudhary and Left candidateare trailing them.

Election Process and Turnout

Counting for the DUSU polls is underway in the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus, amid heightened security arrangements across Delhi University.

A total of 20 candidates representing major student organisations, including ABVP, NSUI, and the alliance of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), contested the elections. According to the final provisional candidate list, seven candidates were in the fray for the post of President, five for Vice-President, four for Secretary, and four for Joint Secretary.

Polling for the DUSU elections concluded on Friday after voting was conducted in two phases across 52 polling centres in Delhi University. A total voter turnout of 40.46 per cent was recorded, the highest in the last three years. Last year, the turnout stood at 39.5 per cent.

Ahead of the announcement of the final results, ABVP has claimed victories in several college-level elections. The organisation won all four key posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), Dr BR Ambedkar College, Bharati College and Shivaji College. (ANI)