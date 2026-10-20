Telangana CM Revanth Reddy celebrated Dussehra by performing the traditional Ayudha Puja at his residence. He extended Vijayadashami greetings, wishing for prosperity and highlighting the festival's message of good triumphing over evil.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday performed the traditional Ayudha Puja at his residence in Jubilee Hills on the occasion of Dussehra, a release said. The celebrations saw the participation of several senior political leaders and party figures. Among those present were Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLAs Ganesh and Naveen Yadav, Youth Congress State President Shiva Charan Reddy, and Congress leader Rohin Reddy.

CM Extends Vijayadashami Greetings

Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of "Vijayadashami", a festival that symbolises the triumph of good over evil and righteousness over lawlessness. “The auspicious Dussehra holds a special place in the culture and traditions of Telangana,” the Chief Minister noted, adding that the festival imparts great values such as courage, righteousness, truth, unity, and self-confidence.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he further said, “The Vijayadashami festival is for everyone to strive toward building a society rooted in love, compassion, brotherhood, and humanity, by shedding negative traits like ego, jealousy, hatred, and injustice."

"I sincerely wish that this Vijayadashami brings joy to every home, fills every family with happiness and prosperity, and bestows good health, abundant wealth, and success upon everyone," the CM said.

Festival's Mythological Significance

Further, CM Revanth Reddy remarked that the auspicious day reminds of the power of the Goddess, who vanquished the demon Mahishasura, and the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana. (ANI)