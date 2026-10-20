Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for Dussehra on Oct 20, 2026, warning of diversions in Dwarka from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM on UER-II, Dwarka Expressway, and Road No. 224 due to VVIP movement. Commuters are advised to use alternate routes.

As the national capital prepares for Dussehra celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions and restrictions in Dwarka on Tuesday evening due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Traffic Restrictions and Advisory

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police said, "In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic."

The restrictions will be imposed from 4:50 pm to 8 pm on the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II), Dwarka Expressway and Road No. 224.

In connection with Dussehra celebrations in Dwarka on 20.10.2026, traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed from 4:50 PM to 8:00 PM due to anticipated VVIP movement and heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Commuters are advised to avoid affected roads, use alternative routes, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic police instructions.

General Instructions

•Motorists are requested to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area. Please follow diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion.

•For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444

#DPTrafficAdvisory #DTPUpdates — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 20, 2026

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid the affected roads, if possible, and use alternative routes to minimise inconvenience during the celebrations.

"Plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time," the advisory stated, adding that commuters should park their vehicles only in designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking.

The traffic police also urged commuters to follow its instructions and drive cautiously, keeping in mind the expected movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

Extensive Security Measures in Place

Meanwhile, Central Range DCP Traffic K Ramesh said that special traffic arrangements are in place for the last 10 days.

In view of Dussehra, Ramesh said the Delhi traffic police is fully deployed in areas where huge crowds are expected, such as Hanuman Mandir and Delhi Gate.

"Ramlila events are being held at 43 locations across the district, and Durga Puja is being celebrated at 16 locations. Police personnel have been deployed at all these sites for the past nine days. Extensive arrangements have also been made for Dussehra tomorrow. Female police personnel have been deployed, and we have also received support from the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces); they will be deployed tomorrow as additional external forces to assist with the security arrangements," he said.

Joint CP Suman Goyal emphasised that police forces are maintaining maximum vigilance due to expected high-profile visits and massive public gatherings. He highlighted that special arrangements have been made to facilitate VIP movements amid the festivities and ensure that the public does not face any inconvenience.

"A large turnout is expected, and the event is taking place at several locations across the entire Western Range. Given this, and keeping in mind the expected crowds and the sensitivity of the situation, appropriate arrangements have been made. There will also be significant movement of VIPs in the Dwarka district and other areas; therefore, special arrangements have been put in place. The police department has various responsibilities, such as controlling crime, ensuring that the public does not face any inconvenience, and seeing to it that the entire festival concludes peacefully and smoothly. That is our primary objective," she said.

About Dussehra

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu tradition, Lord Rama defeated Ravana on this day, giving rise to the tradition of burning Ravana effigies. The festival also marks the culmination of the nine-day Navratri celebrations. (ANI)

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