Durga Puja special: Bengal prisoners to feast on mutton biryani, chicken curry; check details

It is reportedly said that the menu was made based on requests from inmates, who often seek better food during festive occasions. "We believe this change in routine will bring joy to their lives and is a positive step towards reform," said the official.

West Bengal correctional home authorities have announced a special menu for inmates during the Durga Puja festivities, aiming to bring festive cheer to both convicts and undertrials. The initiative will see traditional Bengali delicacies like mutton biryani, 'basanti pulao,' and other popular dishes served from October 9 (Sasthi) to October 12 (Dashami).

It is reportedly said that the menu was made based on requests from inmates, who often seek better food during festive occasions. "We believe this change in routine will bring joy to their lives and is a positive step towards reform," said the official.

West Bengal SHOCKER! Class 4 student raped and murdered while returning from tuition; accused arrested

Inmates working as cooks will prepare the special meals, which include dishes such as 'Macher matha diye pui shak' (Malabar spinach with fish head), 'luchi-cholar dal' (puri with Bengali chana dal), chicken curry, shrimp with pointed gourd and potato, and 'payesh' (Bengali porridge).

While the menu is set to provide variety and a break from the usual prison fare, non-vegetarian food will be optional, respecting the religious sentiments of the prisoners. Inmates will have the freedom to choose their preferred items from the festive spread.

The change will be implemented across all 59 correctional homes in the state, housing around 28,772 inmates.

BJP expels Savitri Jindal for contesting independently in high-stakes Haryana polls; check details

Among them are prominent figures such as former state ministers Partha Chatterjee and Jyoti Priya Mallick, currently held at Kolkata's Presidency Jail. Chatterjee is embroiled in a school recruitment scam, while Mallick faces charges related to irregularities in the public distribution system.

Latest Videos