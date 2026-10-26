Chhattisgarh police seized Rs 4 crore in cash hidden in a specially modified compartment of a pickup truck in Durg. Two individuals have been detained, and the Income Tax Department is investigating the origin and destination of the funds.

Police Seize Cash in Durg

Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 26 (ANI): Police seized Rs 4 crore in cash from a pickup vehicle during a check under the jurisdiction of Khursipar Police Station in Chhattisgarh's Durg, Additional Superintendent of Police Shobhraj Agrawal said on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Agrawal said the police received information that a large sum of money was being transported in a white pickup truck. The vehicle was intercepted and searched, with a driver and another individual found inside. He added that both individuals were being questioned regarding the source of the cash and its intended destination.

Investigation into Hidden Compartment

Vehicle Search Findings

"During a vehicle check, under the jurisdiction of the Khursipar Police Station, information was received that a large sum of money was being transported in a white pickup truck. The vehicle was intercepted and searched; it was occupied by a driver and one other individual. While the vehicle appeared empty upon initial inspection and preliminary questioning, a thorough search revealed a specially constructed, modified compartment at the rear,” he said.

Involvement of Income Tax Department

The Income Tax Department has also been notified, and further action will be taken based on the information that emerges regarding the origin and intended destination of the money, Agrawal said. He said the investigation was still in its preliminary stages, with further inquiries underway. “A total of Rs 4 crore was recovered from this compartment. Both individuals are currently being questioned regarding the source of the funds and their intended destination. The Income Tax Department has also been notified. Further action will be taken by the Income Tax Department based on the information that emerges regarding the origin of the money and its intended destination. The investigation is still in its preliminary stages; further inquiries are underway, and subsequent action will be taken based on the facts that come to light,” Agrawal further said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)