A drunk man in Visakhapatnam hijacked a bus and drove it for a km, causing damage before being arrested. In a separate incident in Prakasam district, 14 people died when a private bus collided with a lorry and caught fire.

A man who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol took control of a bus which was halted for issuing tickets at Jagadamba Junction of Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

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According to the officials, the bus driver was down, and the conductor was issuing the tickets when the intoxicated person suddenly took control of the bus and drove it uncontrollably for nearly a kilometre.

The man rammed the bus into the vehicles and roadside objects, which created panic among the passengers, according to an official statement.

After getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and took the person into custody.

According to the police, a few vehicles were damaged, and the driver and the conductor are being questioned by the police officials.

14 die in separate bus-lorry collision

Earlier in a separate incident on Thursday, atleast fourteen people lost their lives in a tragic accident when a private travel bus collided with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram, in the Prakasam district, Andhra Pradesh.

The accident occurred early in the morning, leaving many passengers injured; some sustained severe burns, and all injured were taken to the hospital.

Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams reached the spot and are investigating the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector Subba Rao says, "... The vehicle caught fire immediately after the accident. Villagers quickly alerted the authorities, and we rushed to the spot. The fire department extinguished the blaze and rescued those trapped inside. Despite their efforts, some passengers suffered severe burns. All the injured were taken to the hospital."

(ANI)