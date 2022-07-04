Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail

    Pithani was granted bail by a single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on a bond of Rs 50,000. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Pithani in May 2021 from Hyderabad and had been in judicial custody. 

    Drugs case: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-flatmate Siddharth Pithani gets bail
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 4, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Siddharth Pithani, the former flatmate of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who was arrested in a drugs case related to the actor's death, was on Monday granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

    During his bail hearing, Pithani claimed that he was framed in a false case. To note, Sushant's former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who is already out on bail, is also an accused in the case.

    Also Read: NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

    Pithani was granted bail by a single-judge bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on a bond of Rs 50,000. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Pithani in May 2021 from Hyderabad and had been in judicial custody. 

    Besides other charges, the NCB had booked Pithani under section 27 (A) (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). The agency claimed that it had material on record, which prima facie allegedly shows Pithani's involvement in the procurement, transportation, sale, consumption and preparation of the contraband.

    Special NDPS court judge DB Mane had rejected Pithani's bail in December last year on the grounds that Pithani and Rajput's housekeeper Dipesh Sawant were allegedly making drug purchase payments using net banking application and referring to them as payments for 'Pooja Samagri'.

    Pithani, however, claimed in his bail petition that he was never found in possession of any drugs. He further claimed that there had been no recoveries made thus far to suggest that he could have been involved in drug trafficking.

    Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June 2020. During the course of the investigation into the circumstances of his death, a drug angle emerged. Following this, the NCB initiated an investigation. Based on some WhatsApp chats, the NCB probed an alleged drug supply racket in the film industry. In this regard, the NCB also arrested alleged dealers and some celebrities, including Rhea Chakraborty. Most of them are currently out on bail.

    Also Read: Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: 'So many firsts happened because of you'

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2022, 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbais CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers - adt

    Mumbai's CSMT gets second sleeping pod facility for passengers

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wins trust vote in state assembly

    Himachal Pradesh bus accident school students among dead

    Kullu bus accident: 16 people, including students, dead; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey - adt

    Money laundering case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

    Maharashtra political storm latest developments updates Eknath Shinde faces floor test

    Speaker's actions spark another Maha storm as Shinde faces floor test

    Recent Stories

    Vikram Day 31 Collection 31 days of Kamal Haasan film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu drb

    Vikram Day 31 Collection: 31 days of Kamal Haasan’s film continues on top spot in Tamil Nadu

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did RBA

    Vijay Deverakonda's female fans go crazy; here's what they did

    tennis Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash snt

    Wimbledon 2022: After 4th round exit, Alcaraz wishes Sinner luck for Djokovic clash

    India vs England, IND vs ENG, Pataudi Trophy 2022, Edgbaston Test: We were aware Jonny Bairstow confidence was high - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'We were aware Bairstow's confidence was high' - Siraj

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India; know top features, price and specifications here - adt

    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India; know top features, price and specifications here

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon