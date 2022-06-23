NCB files charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Draft charges have been filed against Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty by the NCB on Wednesday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs angle in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has filed a charge sheet against Rhea Chakraborty in a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday. However, the charges against the actress are yet to be framed in court.

The Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the drugs angle in the case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has made Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others as main accused.

During this, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were present in the court proceedings. The NCB has accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty of buying drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande reportedly said that the charges of all the accused have been fixed in the charge sheet. Filing the draft charge sheet, he said that Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty had used drugs and they had bought drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

He also told that the court was about to frame the charges against all the accused but some of the accused have filed discharge applications, due to which the decision was not taken by the court. He further said that the court has said the charges will be framed only after the discharge application is decided. At the same time, now Special Judge VG Raghuvanshi will hear the matter next on July 12.

Rhea Chakraborty was in jail for a month: When NCB began investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case, it arrested Rhea Chakraborty soon after. Rhea was in jail for about a month, after which she got bail from the Bombay High Court. Right now, the CBI is also investigating this matter on the orders of the Supreme Court, but till now the agency has not reached any conclusion.