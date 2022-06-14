Sara Ali Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, says "So many firsts happened because of you"

Sara Ali Khan tweeted a throwback photo with Sushant Singh Rajput from the set of Kedarnath, which was supposedly taken during the film's filming.

It's been two years since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. The actor, who had a large fan base and had won millions of hearts with his acting abilities, died on June 14, 2020, and his untimely death left everyone sad. Even two years later, SSR's fans, friends, and family continue to miss his presence in their lives.

Indeed, on the anniversary of his passing, social media is awash with tweets and postings honouring the late actor. Despite all of this, Sara Ali Khan wrote a touching tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara uploaded a flashback photo with Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram, which was supposedly taken during the filming of Kedarnath. Sara made her major Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 film Kedarnath. The Pataudi princess praised the late actor for all the wonderful moments they shared while working together in the caption.

She wrote, “From facing the camera for the first time to seeing Jupiter and the Moon through your telescope- so many firsts have happened because of you. Thank you for giving me all those moments and memories. Today on Full Moon night when I look up at the sky I know you’ll be up there amongst your favourite stars and constellations, shining bright. Now and forever”.

Rhea Chakraborty has previously shared love-filled photos with Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed to missing him. "Miss you every day," she added beside a love emoji. Sushant was last seen in the 2020 film Dil Bechara, which he co-starred in with Sanjana Sanghi and was released months after the actor's death.