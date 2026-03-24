Himachal Pradesh recorded 66 drug overdose deaths between 2023 and Jan 2026, as per data from CM Sukhu. The state faces a low conviction rate, with 5,437 NDPS cases pending, sparking a political row between the Congress and BJP.

Amid growing concerns over the rising drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, a total of 66 people have died due to drug overdose in the state between 2023 and January 31, 2026, with 27 deaths reported in 2025 alone. According to data tabled in the State Assembly by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the Home portfolio, eight deaths were recorded in 2023 and 31 deaths in 2024. No overdose deaths have been reported so far in January 2026.

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Low Conviction Rate and Pending Cases

The information was provided in response to a question raised by BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal. The data also highlights the scale of drug-related offences in the state. Over the three years, 6,246 cases related to drug trafficking and narcotic substances were registered, in which 5,298 accused were granted bail. A major concern remains the low conviction rate under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Out of 5,684 cases in which chargesheets have been filed across various courts in the state, 5,437 cases are still pending. Only 108 cases have resulted in convictions, while 139 accused have been acquitted so far.

Political Blame Game Erupts

The issue has triggered a political confrontation between the ruling Congress government and the opposition BJP. During a discussion in the Assembly on March 20, Chief Minister Sukhu accused the previous government led by former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of failing to curb drug trafficking. Referring to the spread of narcotics across the state, Sukhu alleged that drugs had reached "every village and every district" during the previous regime. The opposition had raised concerns over the increasing drug menace, particularly following the recent arrest of four police personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), Central Range, for their alleged involvement in an LSD (Lysergic Acid Diethylamide) smuggling network.

Government's Anti-Drug Measures

In its reply, the state government outlined steps taken to combat drug trafficking, including the implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act. The government has also urged citizens to report drug-related activities through the toll-free helpline number 112.

District-Wise Breakdown of Cases

District-wise data shows that Shimla reported the highest number of NDPS cases, with 639 cases registered and 1,287 arrests over the past three years. Bilaspur recorded 396 cases with 635 arrests, followed by Mandi with 327 cases and 530 arrests. Kangra reported 275 cases, Una 287 cases, and Solan 211 cases. The lowest number of cases were reported from Lahaul-Spiti, with only two cases and two arrests, while Kinnaur recorded 17 cases with 24 arrests during the same period. (ANI)