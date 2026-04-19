DRI officers arrested a Malappuram native at Calicut International Airport after seizing 1.97 kg of crystal Methamphetamine worth Rs 1.58 crore. The passenger, arriving from Muscat, had concealed the drugs in his checked-in baggage.

Methamphetamine Worth Rs 1.58 Crore Seized at Calicut Airport

As part of its sustained crackdown on narcotic drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended a passenger, a native of Malappuram District, who arrived at Calicut International Airport from Muscat on Friday, marking a successful operation.

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Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of Calicut Regional Unit and Kannur Regional Unit of DRI Cochin Zonal Unit intercepted the passenger and recovered a total of 2 packets, weighing 1974 grams, containing crystal Methamphetamine. The narcotics, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 1.58 crores in the illicit international market, were found to have been concealed by the passenger in his checked-in baggage in food packets, according to a release. The passenger was subsequently arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to trace the source of narcotics and to identify the broader network involved in this smuggling operation.

DRI's Sustained Crackdown in Kerala

On March 2, DRI had also seized 1.931 kg of Crystal Methamphetamine at Calicut International Airport from a Palakkad native.

During the last financial year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Cochin Zonal Unit, has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS), including hydroponic weed, methamphetamine and cocaine, valued at 70.76 crores (Rs) in Kerala. In connection with these seizures, 21 individuals have been arrested, the release noted.

These sustained enforcement efforts underscore DRI's continued commitment to the Government of India's vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug Free India). (ANI)