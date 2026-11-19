The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai intended for Sri Lanka. Two individuals were arrested during the operation, marking a significant crackdown on international narcotics trafficking networks in the region.

DRI Seizes 71kg of Heroin in Chennai Destined for Sri Lanka Route

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): In a major crackdown on international narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has foiled an attempt to smuggle a massive consignment of 71.24 kg of heroin to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted intensive surveillance and launched a well-coordinated operation in Chennai during 17–18 November 2026, resulting in the seizure of the contraband and the arrest of two persons. The seizure constitutes one of the largest single heroin seizures reported in the country during 2026, so far.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the intelligence indicated that a significant quantity of heroin was being transported from Chennai for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through the coastal route. Acting swiftly, DRI officers intercepted the suspected vehicle along with an escort two-wheeler in Chennai. A thorough examination of the vehicle led to the recovery of 69 packets containing an off-white powdery substance. The total recovered quantity was 71.24 kg (gross weight), which was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka through the coastal route, via Tiruchirappalli (Trichy), using Chennai as the transit point. The two vehicles used for transporting the contraband were also seized. Two persons involved in the trafficking operation have been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody, the release siad. The seizure has thwarted a major attempt to push a substantial quantity of heroin into the international illicit drug market and underscores the importance of intelligence-led enforcement in disrupting cross-border narcotics trafficking networks. This significant seizure follows DRI's recent interception of another major consignment of 137 kg of methamphetamine from a coastal village near Nagapattinam in Oct.2026, which was also suspected to be destined for smuggling to Sri Lanka. (ANI)