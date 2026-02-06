During Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi urged students to dream big but back it with action. He shared his vision for a developed India by 2047, calling on youth to adopt 'Swadeshi', maintain cleanliness, and use technology like AI wisely for growth.

PM Modi's Advice on Dreams and Aspirations

During the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students on Friday. Prime Minister had an informal interaction with Exam Warriors, at his residence in Delhi. A student from Ladakh asked whether children should dream big and how to begin fulfilling those dreams. The Prime Minister stated that not dreaming is a crime, but dreams must be backed by action. He explained that aspirations like becoming an astronaut require study, biographies, and focused interest, while cautioning against making dreams public to avoid ridicule. He encouraged students to write down their dreams and nurture them privately, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Responding to another query on daily habits to achieve big dreams, PM Modi suggested reading biographies of great personalities. He explained that understanding their struggles and early steps helps students relate and gain confidence, showing them how to progress step by step.

Celebrating Student Talent

A student then recited a heartfelt poem dedicated to the Prime Minister, describing him as the pride of India, a servant of humanity, and a leader carrying forward the dreams of the nation. The Prime Minister praised the poem warmly and lauded the student.

A Student from Sikkim shared that she had composed a song in three languages--Hindi, Nepali, and Bengali--titled 'Hamara Bharat Bhumi', a patriotic song. The Prime Minister remarked with delight, asked if she enjoyed writing poetry, and upon her confirmation, encouraged her to recite. He lauded her and remarked on how she spoke of the unity of the nation--Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

PM Modi then asked another student, Mansi, to sing. Mansi presented a song written by her mother, dedicated to students. The Prime Minister lauded her and asked to convey his congratulations to your mother. The student shared that she runs a YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Instagram account, with 1.5 lakh followers on Facebook. The Prime Minister expressed surprise and appreciation, and remarked that it was a matter of pride to meet such talented youth.

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Prime Minister Modi remarked that he envisions a developed India by 2047, coinciding with the centenary of independence, and emphasized that the youth, then aged 35 to 45, will be at the most crucial stage of their lives to reap the benefits of this vision. He highlighted that Mahatma Gandhi returned from Africa in 1915 and led the freedom struggle until 1947, and that sacrifices by leaders like Bhagat Singh inspired generations to fight for independence. He stressed that if such a monumental freedom could be achieved, then through collective effort a developed India can certainly be realized, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Prime Minister urged students to write down their personal commitments towards developed India and asked them to identify five actions they could take, noting their responses on skill development, self-confidence, and use of indigenous products.

Embracing Swadeshi and National Pride

He highlighted that adopting Swadeshi begins with preparing the mind and shedding the colonial mentality, pointing out how fascination with foreign goods persists even in schools. He directed students to list all items they use daily, identify foreign-made products, and gradually replace them with Indian alternatives, ensuring that within a year their households are filled with Indian goods. He asserted that if Indians themselves do not take pride in their own products, the world will not.

The Duty of Cleanliness and Health

He criticized the tendency to blame "Indian time" for delays, remarking that such attitudes demean the nation, and called for adherence to duty beginning with cleanliness. He stressed that developed nations appear clean not because of cleaners but because citizens do not litter, and urged that Indians must resolve never to compromise on cleanliness, even picking up litter themselves to instill shame in those who discard it. He underlined that maintaining health is also a duty, and if citizens fulfill such responsibilities, no force can stop India from becoming developed, with the youth enjoying the greatest benefits when they reach maturity.

Leveraging Technology and AI Wisely

He asked whether work that yields fruit for them should be done, and students affirmed. He then highlighted the vast opportunities available to the current generation, particularly in technology, and remarked that while his era lacked such opportunities, today's youth must use Artificial Intelligence wisely. He explained that using AI merely to summarize biographies adds little value, but asking AI to recommend biographies based on age and interests, then reading those books, leads to genuine development. He stressed that AI should be a tool to enhance strength and wisdom, not just entertainment. Students expressed appreciation for his guidance on AI usage, noting its relevance to their own technological pursuits.

Appreciation and Concluding Remarks

The Prime Minister listened to a student's flute performance in Carnatic classical style and praised it. He appreciated a handmade bouquet presented by a student, noting its traditional Uttarakhand significance during Basant Panchami, acknowledged references to Tripura traditions, and commended organic tea and Assamese gamocha gifted by students, encouraging them to continue writing poetry. He extended warm thanks and best wishes to all.

The Spirit of Pariksha Pe Charcha

Sharing glimpses from the upcoming episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the PM remarked that many students had suggested holding "Pariksha Pe Charcha" across different parts of the country, which was reflected in this special episode. He emphasized that within families, one should learn from the good qualities of siblings, and that aspiring to greatness is not wrong but should not be tied to comparisons. He highlighted the importance of education in both personal and social life, while also stressing that sports must be an essential part of life. He invited students to share their thoughts and experiences openly. The next episode will be aired on 9th February at 10 AM. Conceptualised by Prime Minister Modi, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is dynamic and innovative, introducing fresh elements every year. (ANI)