DRDO’s Defence Research & Development Laboratory has successfully conducted a long-duration ground test of an actively cooled scramjet combustor, marking a major milestone in India’s hypersonic cruise missile programme.

Hyderabad-based Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of Hypersonic Missiles.

The DRDL successfully conducted an extensive long-duration ground test of its Actively Cooled Scramjet Full Scale Combustor, achieving a run time of over 12 minutes at its state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility on January 09.

“This significant achievement builds upon the earlier subscale test conducted on April 25, 2025, for long duration, marking a crucial step forward in Hypersonic Missiles development.”

The Combustor and test facility were designed and developed by the DRDL and realised by industry partners.

The successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities.

Hypersonic Cruise Missile is capable of exceeding five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 km/hr) for extended periods.

The remarkable feat is achieved through cutting-edge air-breathing engine, which utilises supersonic combustion to sustain long-duration flight.

The ground-tests conducted at SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of advanced scramjet combustor, as well as the capabilities of state-of-art test facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, industry partners and academia on the successful ground test of Full Scale Actively Cooled Long Duration Scramjet Engine.

He stated that the achievement is a solid foundation for the nation’s Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Program.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat congratulated the teams associated with the test for the commendable achievement.