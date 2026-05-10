DRDO's DRDL has achieved a major milestone by successfully testing its Actively Cooled Full Scale Scramjet Combustor for over 1,200 seconds, a significant step forward in the development of India's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Program.

DRDO's Scramjet Combustor Test

Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) of DRDO has achieved a path-breaking milestone in the development of Hypersonic Missiles by successfully conducting an extensive long-duration test of its Actively Cooled Full Scale Scramjet Combustor, a press release said. A run-time of over 1,200 seconds was achieved at the state-of-the-art Scramjet Connect Pipe Test (SCPT) Facility in Hyderabad on May 09, 2026, building upon the earlier successful test of over 700 seconds conducted in January this year.

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According to the release, the Combustor has been designed & developed by DRDL and realised by industry partners. This successful test positions India at the forefront of advanced aerospace capabilities and continuously emerging war technologies.

The remarkable feat is achieved through a cutting-edge supersonic air-breathing engine, which utilises indigenously developed liquid hydrocarbon endothermic fuel, high-temperature thermal barrier coating & advanced manufacturing processes.

The ground tests conducted at the SCPT facility have successfully validated the design of the advanced active cooled scramjet combustor as well as the capabilities of the state-of-the-art test facility.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO, industry partners and academia on the successful ground-test of the Full Scale Actively Cooled Long Duration Scramjet Engine. He described the achievement as a solid foundation for the nation's Hypersonic Cruise Missile Development Program.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat also congratulated the teams associated with the test

Successful Agni Missile Test with MIRV

Previously, India had conducted a successful Flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha on May 8. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.

Sharing an X post, DRDO wrote, "Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system was successfully tested from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 08th May 2026. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region." (ANI)