The Union budget 2026 focuses on strengthening the healthcare system, according to Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Narayana Healthcare. "Healthcare has received thoughtful and well-directed attention in this year's Budget, reflecting the Government's recognition that a strong healthcare system is integral to India's economic and social resilience. We appreciate the Finance Minister's measured focus on strengthening healthcare as a long-term national priority. The ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma Shakti initiative marks an important step towards building domestic capabilities in biologics and biosimilars, with the potential to improve access to advanced treatments for cancer and rare diseases," he said.

Developing Medical Hubs and Mental Healthcare

On developing medical hubs and mental healthcare, he said, "The proposal to develop regional medical hubs in partnership with the private sector can reinforce India's position as a global medical value destination while strengthening preventive, rehabilitative and continuum-of-care models within the country. Strengthening district hospitals through a 50% increase in emergency and trauma care capacity, alongside the establishment of a second NIMHANS and regional mental health apex centres, addresses critical gaps in last-mile and mental healthcare."

Boosting Clinical Capacity and Patient Access

"Measures to upgrade allied health institutions and expand training across critical disciplines will strengthen clinical capacity and support high-quality care delivery, while rationalising TCS on medical remittances eases access for patients and families. Taken together, these measures reflect a coherent and forward-looking approach to strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem," said Dr Devi on training healthcare professionals.