Tripura SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, calling him a source of inspiration for all Indians. He highlighted Ambedkar's contributions to the Constitution and social welfare across the country.

Tripura Minister Pays Tribute to Ambedkar

Tripura SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das on Tuesday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb BR Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary, saying that Dr Ambedkar remains a source of inspiration for all Indians.

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Speaking to ANI, the minister said the state government's ST Welfare Department organised the programme to mark the special day and extend respect to Dr Ambedkar. "The birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar is being organised by the ST welfare department of the government of Tripura and on this very special day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar," he said.

He said Dr Ambedkar is not only regarded as the architect of the Constitution but also as a guiding force for social justice and welfare in the country."Dr Ambedkar is not only the creator of our Constitution but he is the source of inspiration to all Indians," Das said.

He added that Dr Ambedkar's contributions to nation-building and social reform continue to be widely respected across the country. "Dr BR Ambedkar is respected and admired by all Indians and he has done a lot of work for social welfare and for the nation, which are very praiseworthy," he said.

The minister further said that Dr Ambedkar's life and works should be studied by people to draw inspiration."Dr Ambedkar is an inspiration and motivator for us, we must know his activities and biography to get inspired," he added.

Ambedkar's Legacy

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. He died on December 6, 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Grand Celebrations in Madhya Pradesh

While the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar will be celebrated at his birthplace in Mhow, Indore, with deep devotion and great enthusiasm today.

A grand gathering will be held at the magnificent memorial built at his birthplace. Chief Minister Yadav will be attending the event along with multiple dignitaries.

According to an official release, a large number of people across Madhya Pradesh and other states are arriving for the program, and the influx of people began on the evening of April 12. For smooth management, the event area has been divided into seven sectors and teams comprising officials from various departments have been deployed in each sector. Three control rooms have also been set up on the Tehsil premises.

(ANI)